2022 QB Evers Recaps Zoom With Gators, Decision Could Come Soon

Fresh off of a virtual visit with Florida while the offers continue to pile up, 2022 quarterback Nick Evers' recruitment is speeding up.

In recent weeks, quarterback recruiting in the class of 2022 as undoubtedly gotten hot. Numerous signal-callers with offers from Florida have pledged elsewhere in the past month or so, notably including Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Sam Horn (Missouri), Conner Weigman (Texas A&M), Ty Simpson (Alabama), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), and Nicco Marchiol (Florida State).

Given all the movement within the class, Florida has added several new quarterbacks to their board, handing out offers to Nick Evers of Flower Mound (Texas) on Feb. 3 and Tayven Jackson of Center Grove (Ind.) on Feb. 26.

Evers was able to take the next step in his recruitment to Florida by meeting with members of the coaching staff via Zoom on Thursday evening, with Gators head coach Dan Mullen spending a long amount of time on the call. Quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, athletic trainer Paul Silvestri, and an advisor also joined in.

"The main message I took away was how much they want me at the University of Florida," Evers recalled in an interview with AllGators. "They spent a good amount of time to make sure I was informed to make a good decision. That spoke volumes to me and my parents."

The 6-foot-4, 190 pound passer has exploded onto the recruiting scene in recent months, following a productive first season as Flower Mound's starter. Along the way and after his 2,591-yard, 25-touchdown season, Evers has collected 24 offers from across the nation. In-state schools Texas Tech and TCU offered along with Auburn and Ole Miss to kick off the month of March, alone.

However, although plenty of schools have entered the mix, meetings with Florida and a couple of universities have recently made an impact on the rising senior. At this point, Evers is thinking that he will release a list of top schools in a in the coming weeks, with a commitment to follow "quickly" afterwards. Florida will be one of the schools on his list.

"I’m thinking it will be in a few weeks," said Evers. "I’m working to narrow that down now, but just when I think I’m close — I’ve been blessed to get a new opportunity which deserves consideration. I’m just trying to be as respectful as possible throughout this process."

Primarily being recruited by McGee, Evers pointed to their honest relationship and considers Florida's new quarterbacks coach as "my guy." However, it was Mullen's commitment to the visit and the time Florida's fourth-year head coach spent on the call that stood out to Evers and his family.

"The relationship with the head coach is also so key with the QB and coach Mullen reminded me of that," Evers exclaimed.

Evers is a fan of Mullen's "aggressive" offense, and believes he's a fit for it as he likes to push the ball down the field and utilize his athleticism to make plays on the run. Although his size, accuracy, and mobility stand out on tape, Evers believes his mental toughness might be his most undervalued trait as a quarterback.

"One thing coaches have said to me was that my first three games last year look completely different than my last three games of the season," Evers proclaimed. "I take great pride in that because you always want to check the box of “Did you get better?” as the season goes on."

With Evers' recruitment speeding up and dominoes continuing to fall at the position in the class of 2022, his college decision will be one to monitor, and it should be coming sooner rather than later.