Photo: Florida offensive line coach Rob Sale; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators picked up another preferred walk-on commitment on Monday evening, landing a pledge from Lake Forest (Ill.) offensive lineman Nicolas Flynn.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Flynn chose the Gators over scholarship offers from Louisville and Butler. He visited Florida for the Orange and Blue spring game in April before making his college decision.

Flynn began his high school career as a soccer goalkeeper, but transitioned to football as a sophomore, added plenty of weight to his frame to get to 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and has played along the offensive line ever since.

Flynn has experience at both guard and tackle and is likely to line up at the former position upon his arrival at UF. Flynn displays ample power and athleticism as a blocker, specifically skilled at getting to the second level and sealing off linebackers in the run game.

Florida previously welcomed a preferred walk-on commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Crozier and also added a pledge from junior college offensive lineman Jordan Herman in recent months, aiming to build plenty of depth in the offensive trenches.

