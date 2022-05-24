Skip to main content

Florida Gators Earn PWO Commitment from OL Nicolas Flynn

Florida adds another preferred walk-on to its offensive line.

Photo: Florida offensive line coach Rob Sale; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators picked up another preferred walk-on commitment on Monday evening, landing a pledge from Lake Forest (Ill.) offensive lineman Nicolas Flynn.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Flynn chose the Gators over scholarship offers from Louisville and Butler. He visited Florida for the Orange and Blue spring game in April before making his college decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Flynn began his high school career as a soccer goalkeeper, but transitioned to football as a sophomore, added plenty of weight to his frame to get to 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and has played along the offensive line ever since. 

Flynn has experience at both guard and tackle and is likely to line up at the former position upon his arrival at UF. Flynn displays ample power and athleticism as a blocker, specifically skilled at getting to the second level and sealing off linebackers in the run game. 

Florida previously welcomed a preferred walk-on commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Crozier and also added a pledge from junior college offensive lineman Jordan Herman in recent months, aiming to build plenty of depth in the offensive trenches.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Billy Napier 2
Recruiting

Recent Gators 2024 LB Offer Sammy Brown: "They've Got a Great Culture"

By Brandon Carroll3 hours ago
RileyKugel
Recruiting

Orlando-Based Guard Riley Kugel Commits to the Florida Gators

By Brandon Carroll18 hours ago
Jamari Lyons
Football

Summer Enrollees Beginning to Roll In for Florida Gators

By Zach GoodallMay 23, 2022
Riley Kugel
Recruiting

Gators Make Top 3 for Guard Riley Kugel; Set to Commit Monday

By Zach GoodallMay 23, 2022
Corey Raymond 2
Football

Gators Assistant Coach Profiles: Who is Corey Raymond?

By Demetrius HarveyMay 23, 2022
Grayson Howard
Recruiting

Priority LB Target Grayson Howard Includes Florida Gators in Top Five

By Brandon CarrollMay 22, 2022
Ricky Pearsall 3
Football

Scouting Report: New Gators WR Ricky Pearsall

By Conner ClarkeMay 22, 2022
Will Norman
Recruiting

DL Will Norman Sets Official Visit Date With Florida Gators

By Demetrius HarveyMay 22, 2022