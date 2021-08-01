Roundup: Gators Send Out 2022 Official Offers

Were tracking the Florida Gators class of 2022 official offers as they roll in.

August 1 marks the first day that schools can send out official offers to the current recruiting class. The Florida Gators got right to work, sending out more than a handful of offers right after midnight and throughout the morning.

On top of commitments and priority targets remaining in the 2022 class, Florida will also offer pledges to other schools - and other schools will certainly offer some Florida commits.

While most if not all of these prospects have been offered by Florida and various programs in the past, these proposals are considered legitimate scholarship opportunities as players approach making their college decision and signing letters of intent.

We're tracking Florida's official offers as they come in below.

QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas), Florida commit

RELATED: Evers doing "everything possible" to help Gators land Stewart

WR Isaiah Bond, Buford (Ga.), Florida commit

LB Shemar James, Faith Academy (Ala.) Florida commit

CB Jaheim Singletary, Lee (Fla.), Ohio State commit

OT Jacob Hood, Hillsboro (Tenn.)

DB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) Notre Dame commit

OT Aliou Bah, IMG Academy (Fla.), Florida State commit

OT Eston Harris Jr., Auburn (Ala.)

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb (Ga.), Georgia commit

DB Jonquis Hardaway, Central (Ala.), Cincinnati commit

OT Malik Agbo, Todd Beamer (Wash.)

OL Jalen Farmer, Eastside (Ga.)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.