Roundup: Gators Send Out 2022 Official Offers

Roundup: Florida Gators Send Out 2022 Official Offers
August 1 marks the first day that schools can send out official offers to the current recruiting class. The Florida Gators got right to work, sending out more than a handful of offers right after midnight and throughout the morning.
On top of commitments and priority targets remaining in the 2022 class, Florida will also offer pledges to other schools - and other schools will certainly offer some Florida commits.
While most if not all of these prospects have been offered by Florida and various programs in the past, these proposals are considered legitimate scholarship opportunities as players approach making their college decision and signing letters of intent.
We're tracking Florida's official offers as they come in below.
QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas), Florida commit
WR Isaiah Bond, Buford (Ga.), Florida commit
LB Shemar James, Faith Academy (Ala.) Florida commit
CB Jaheim Singletary, Lee (Fla.), Ohio State commit
OT Jacob Hood, Hillsboro (Tenn.)
DB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) Notre Dame commit
OT Aliou Bah, IMG Academy (Fla.), Florida State commit
OT Eston Harris Jr., Auburn (Ala.)
DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb (Ga.), Georgia commit
DB Jonquis Hardaway, Central (Ala.), Cincinnati commit
OT Malik Agbo, Todd Beamer (Wash.)
OL Jalen Farmer, Eastside (Ga.)
