Evers Doing 'Everything Possible' to Help Florida Gators Land Stewart

Photo: Evan Stewart and Nick Evers; Credit: Zach Goodall

Since his March commitment to Florida, quarterback Nick Evers has become a fan favorite in Gainesville. Not only because of the potential that the Texas-based gunslinger offers the Gators' offense of the future, but for Evers' consistent effort as a recruiter for the team.

The primary target for Evers, whom he has pitched since his commitment was fresh off of the press, is fellow Dallas-area product and the No. 2 slot receiver in the class of 2022, Evan Stewart.

The two 2022 prospects were inseparable during Florida's Friday Night Lights camp on July 30, marking Stewart's second UF visit since the start of June. Both players participated on limited reps throughout the night, but made them count when working together in one on ones against defensive backs.

"It was fun. I mean, it actually was kind of what I imagined," Stewart told AllGators in a joint interview with Evers after camp. "I've already thought about that process, you know, me and Nick being in The Swamp together. And, you know, it was just a routine."

That routine began three years ago when Evers and Stewart joined forced on a local seven on seven team in Dallas, where the two met and have since built a tight-knit relationship. On top of a great friendship, Evers and Stewart developed immense chemistry on the football field and continually created highlight plays that led to scores on the gridiron.

The same routine carried over onto the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Friday night.

"I kind of knew what we're gonna do anyway when we came into this," Evers said. "You know, the chemistry that we've made over seven on seven, I was pretty confident going into this, you know, just trying to show everyone what the connection is like in real life."

Evers admitted that his bond with Stewart improved his performance under the lights in Gainesville, in fact.

Now that Florida's coaching staff has seen the duo in person - with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales making the note that Stewart "was going monster" - all eyes turn to the Gators recruiting efforts in an attempt to land Evers' No. 1 receiver target.

Evers is putting all of his chips on the table to make sure Stewart ends up wearing orange and blue at the next level.

"[I'm doing] everything possible," Evers shared. "I'm really just trying to focus on building relationships, you already know what I can do. And [Stewart has] already seen what Florida has offer. So you know, I just want to build a connection with him and build that relationship."

So far, so good. Stewart has come away impressed from both of his visits to campus over the past two months and has kept Florida at the top of his recruitment leaderboard despite visiting several other schools in the same timeframe.

"It's really like a neck and neck thing," Stewart mentioned of the schools in contention to land his services. Right now, those schools include Florida, Alabama, and LSU, while Stewart's home-state school of Texas is falling out of the picture, he suggested.

"Like, it's really gonna be season environments, that's really gonna change it," Stewart continued. "I feel like when I get in the stadium, I can feel the capacity and all that stuff."

Stewart plans to attend the Florida versus Alabama game in Gainesville this September to absorb the environment and receive game exposure for two of his top teams. Right now, the Gators stand in a great spot after wowing Stewart on campus this summer, and these matchups could serve as the final domino to fall before he makes a final decision.

