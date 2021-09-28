Gators Pushing to Flip SEC OL Commit

The Florida Gators continue to push for a pledge from Calvary Christian (Fla.) offensive line prospect Preston Cushman. The issue? The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle prospect is committed to another SEC program, that being Ole Miss.

Cushman shared with AllGators' sister site The Grove Report that Florida is, currently, the only school pushing for him to flip his commitment. He continues to hear specifically from offensive line coach John Hevesy.

"Coach Hevesy came to one of my games and they are trying to get me to flip," Cushman said. "Their pitch is nothing crazy, just wanting me to stay in Florida and be Gator."

Cushman is fresh off of an official visit to Mississippi, the school he committed to in July over Florida and Georgia Tech. It appears that the visit went well, as Cushman felt as though his decision to become a Rebel was validated by the trip.

"Going there just reassures my decision," he said. "It's is great all around, from the coaches to the town of Oxford. Meeting the line was definitely a good time, being able to start to build a relationship and see all the guys that I will be around when I get up there.



"Also it’s nice to see how I will be developed into as a player in my future. It feels amazing to be able to play at OM and coach [Lane] Kiffin."

Cushman has no plans to visits schools outside of Ole Miss through the remainder of the 2022 recruiting cycle, but that is subject to change. Cushman unofficially visited UF over the summer and earned an offer shortly after, and considering Cushman has official visits remaining, he could always make the short trip to Gainesville for a weekend before the end of the year. He wouldn't rule any visits out while speaking with Grove Report.

The Gators currently own two offensive tackle commits in the class of 2022: Deerfield Beach's (Fla.) David Conner and King's (Fla.) Tony Livingston.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.