Ole Miss Commitment Cushman Reflects on Return to Oxford

Ole Miss is one of the few programs in the country yet to suffer a decommitment in the college football recruiting class of 2022. It doesn’t mean other programs aren’t trying to flip Rebel pledges, however.

Preston Cushman, an interior offensive lineman from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian picked the Rebels on July 10 because of his relationship with program coaches Jake Thornton, graduate assistant Austin Shepherd and analyst Phil Loadholt.

The in-state Florida Gators continue to court him, too, he says.

"Coach (John) Hevesy came to one of my games and they are trying to get me to flip," he said. "Their pitch is nothing crazy, just wanting me to stay in Florida and be Gator."

Cushman says he has not committed to taking a visit to Gainesville at this time. He did recently take his official visit to Ole Miss, spending the weekend in Oxford in which the Rebels blew out Tulane.

"Going there just reassures my decision," he said. "It's is great all around, from the coaches to the town of Oxford. Meeting the line was definitely a good time, being able to start to build a relationship and see all the guys that I will be around when I get up there.

"Also it’s nice to see how I will be developed into as a player in my future. It feels amazing to be able to play at OM and Coach (Lane) Kiffin."

Kiffin and area recruiter Kevin Smith stopped by Calvary Christian during the bye week to check in on the sole Floridian currently committed to the program in the class of 2022.

The staff is watching Cushman's progress on Friday nights. The Warriors are halfway through the regular season and sit at 3-2, with the two losses coming by a combined nine points.

The potential development at Ole Miss was a selling point for the senior, who is open to playing throughout the offensive line at the next level at 6'5", 290 pounds or so. SI All-American projects him on the offensive interior.

"With regards to my play they are very excited to see the improvement every week in my game," he said. "They like how I’m I am moving."

Cushman reiterated that Florida is the only program pushing for a verbal commitment flip at this time. He has no additional visit plans outside of Oxford locked in, but did not rule out a potential trip elsewhere later this fall. He visited Gainesville in June before making his Ole Miss pledge.

