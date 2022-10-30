Skip to main content

2024 QB Davi Belfort Names Gators to Top Seven

Gulliver Prep 2024 quarterback prospect Davi Belfort names the Florida Gators to his top seven.

Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) quarterback prospect Davi Belfort released his top seven list of schools that will progress forward as top contenders in his recruitment on Saturday.

Belfort included the Florida Gators alongside Alabama, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Belfort has visited Gainesville on multiple occasions throughout his recruitment, earning an offer from the new staff after he threw in front of them on campus this summer.

He recently expedited his process by reclassifying to 2024 from 2025.

When asked what stood out to him about Florida on the Recruiting Blitz podcast, Belfort shared his liking for head coach Billy Napier’s hands on approach with the offense and the quarterbacks.

“He’s in all the quarterback meetings and stuff like that,” Belfort said about Florida. [He’s] very, very involved.”

The Gators have shown considerable interest in numerous top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. After missing out on their top target in 2023 in Jaden Rashada — who committed to Miami over the summer — the Gators ability to land a signal caller next cycle is imperative for the future of the program.

Derek Lagway, Jake Merklinger and Belfort stand out amongst the nine quarterbacks offered by UF in the cycle. As a result, Florida’s options to secure a vital piece for the future are plentiful.

