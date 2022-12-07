Where to Watch Gators Coveted QB Target DJ Lagway's Commitment

Florida's top overall target in the 2024 class, quarterback Derek "DJ" Lagway Jr., is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be streamed live on ESPN2.

Florida joins Baylor, Clemson, Texas A&M and USC, among others, as potential hats on the table derived from the top ten schools list he released in September.

The coveted signal-caller has shown significant interest in the Gators dating back to the summer when he made a trip to Gainesville and coined Florida as his "dream school." Head coach Billy Napier and Co. have tried to take advantage of his documented liking for the school as they seek his services.

However, pushes from schools like Clemson and USC have made the race for the Willis, Texas, native a tight one down the stretch. Florida is still considered to be in the driver's seat for his services heading into the ceremony this afternoon, barring any last-minute changes.

Landing Lagway could drastically alter the future of Florida's recruiting as it would establish an early face to the 2024 class early in the cycle.

Meanwhile, his talents on the field would give Florida a clear-cut piece to assume the starting quarterback role in the offense in the future. He's starred in a dual-threat role at the prep level that adheres to the play-action system Napier wants to operate at UF.

He's completed 67% of his passes — a notable improvement from his 55% clip as a sophomore — for 2,081 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior. Lagway contributed 517 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.



If Lagway commits to UF, he joins the likes of linebacker Myles Graham and running back Chauncey Bowens in the Gators 2024 class to this point.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.