Gators QB Commit Max Brown Signs With Florida

Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.) quarterback Max Brown has officially signed with the Florida Gators.

When Florida began their search for a quarterback for the 2022 cycle, the team operated a different offense under different management.

Attracting now-Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers to Florida for what would be a long-term commitment, head coach Billy Napier would have a different vision for the future of his quarterback room.

Examining a few prospects, including multiple through the portal, the Gators intended on re-equipping the unit with multiple pieces to work with, causing Brown to enter the fold.

Brown originally pledged to Central Michigan and former Florida head coach Jim McElwain. He was expected to sign there in the late period before he obtained considerable interest from the Gators staff.

Visiting the University of Florida campus from Jan. 21-23, Brown made a quick turnaround.

Firstly, after visiting The Swamp, he backed off his pledge from the Chippewas on the same day he received a committable offer to UF. Seemingly tipping his hand that the Gators were in a favorable position to land the underrated quarterback, Brown announced his commitment to Napier, Ryan O’Hara and company a day later.

Equipped with size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, high-level athleticism and pinpoint accuracy, Brown flashes traits that bode well for his future in orange and blue. While he’ll initially sit behind starter Anthony Richardson and his presumed successor Jack Miller alongside Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and Jalen Kitna.

Brown’s late addition allows the Gators to move forward with a quarterback commit in the class, supplying extra depth to the group of signal-callers.

