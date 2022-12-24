Florida Earns PWO Commitment from IMG Academy QB Parker Leise

Christmas came early for the Gators.

The Florida Gators have landed a preferred walk-on commitment from IMG Academy quarterback prospect Parker Leise, he announced via Instagram on Saturday.

The Prairie Village, Kan., native chose to walk-on at Florida over scholarship offers from Butler, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and his home state Kansas Jayhawks.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the traditional pocket passer possesses the ideal frame for a signal caller at the collegiate level with the ability to lead one of the nation's top institutions throughout the year. Despite an up-and-down year completing passes, connecting on just 46% of his balls, Leise presents the upside needed to be a depth and scout team piece for the Gators.

He compiled 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns to six interceptions and added 380 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as a senior.

Leise gives the Gators the walk-on quarterback Napier planned on acquiring this offseason. As a three-star prospect, according to On3 Consensus, he presents significant upside as a prospect while not counting against the coveted scholarship number for Florida.

He, alongside true freshman Jaden Rashada and transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, join Jack Miller III and Max Brown in the signal caller room as it stands for the 2023 season.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.