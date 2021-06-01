SIAA Recruiting Rankings Entering June: Gators Stand at No. 25

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
SIAA Recruiting Rankings Entering June: Florida Gators Stand at No. 25

Sports Illustrated All-American’s initial rankings for the recruiting class of 2022 have been unveiled!
Today is the day: In-person recruiting and campus visits begin nationwide after a 15-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a slow couple of months to begin the 2022 recruiting period, the rumor mill and news cycle are sure to spin dramatically throughout the summer.

As such, Sports Illustrated All-American has compiled an initial list of rankings for the top recruiting classes in college football entering June. Although they aren't high on the list due to owning a class of six commits, the Florida Gators were able to crack the top 25.

These rankings will be updated by Sports Illustrated All-American once a month through February, when the 2022 recruiting cycle comes to an end on National Signing Day. Premium positions acquired (QB, OT, DL, DE, CB) and team needs addressed weigh heavily into the rankings, in addition to talent.

An explanation for Florida's ranking is included below. Find breakdowns for each school in the top 25 here.

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma

7. Rutgers

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Mississippi State

12. Boston College

13. Kentucky

14. Baylor

15. Maryland

16. Oregon

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. Oklahoma State

20. Missouri

21. Alabama

22. Cincinnati

23. Clemson

24. USC

25. Florida

Six verbal commitments

Florida joins a long list of programs that have, for the most part, sat back and waited on in-person recruiting to reopen before loading up its 2022 class. However, the Gators have checked off at least three - perhaps four - of SIAA's premium positions thus far with pledges from QB Nick Evers, DE Francois Nolton Jr., CB Julian Humphrey, and project OT/TE Tony Livingston

UF could use more long-term stability at offensive tackle and will push for blue-chip prospects at the position, no matter which side they play. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Florida take two running backs as well after failing to sign a high school prospect in that department since 2019. 

