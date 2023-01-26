Report: Schools Emerging for Former Florida QB Signee Jaden Rashada

Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: John Garcia, Jr.

The pairing of Jaden Rashada and the Gators came to an end last week when his request to be released from his signed National Letter of Intent was reportedly granted.

Now, the former Florida and Miami quarterback commit is moving quickly to identify his next landing spot.

It remains to be seen if Rashada will sign with a new program by National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but Ari Wasserman of The Athletic reported on Thursday that a group of contenders has emerged for his services: Washington, TCU, Arizona State, California and Colorado.

Rashada visited the Sun Devils and new head coach Kenny Dillingham over the weekend, according to 247Sports. Rashada's father, Harlen, played at Arizona State from 1992-94.

Wasserman also reported that Rashada will make the trek to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend to meet with Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.

Rashada's commitment to Florida fell apart as a result of a collapsed Name, Image and Likeness agreement between the star recruit and third parties surrounding UF athletics. On a time crunch in order to enroll in a timely fashion, NIL opportunities are unlikely to stand atop Rashada's list of immediate desires from his next school.

"Now it feels more like a normal recruitment, where NIL money won’t lead the charge of how this pans out," Wasserman wrote. "Now it feels like a Pac-12-dominated recruitment for a Bay Area prospect."

Rashada, a product of Pittsburg (Calif.) High, is considered the No. 4 quarterback and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the SI99 rankings.

