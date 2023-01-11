The Nation’s Best: Unveiling the Postseason SI99 Prospect Rankings
The early signing period has come and gone, with Alabama hoisting the proverbial recruiting trophy this time around—but the final dust in the class of 2023 has yet to settle.
In at least one sense, the end of the high school football postseason signals the beginning of the end. And in the case of the SI All-American prospect rankings, the SI99, the time has come to put a bow on the class.
There was no change at the top—as quarterback Dante Moore held off the rest of the sport to maintain the post he garnered in the summer. Now bound for UCLA, after a late flip from Oregon just before signing day, the Michigan native has had as strong a quarterbacking prep career as possible. Moore has two state championships, an Elite 11 MVP and most recently an All-American Bowl MVP to his name before his first collegiate snap.
The postseason ranking often comes with change compared to the summer preseason list, as new prospects emerge and/or established prospects take a slight step back. The combination resulted in 12 new SI99 prospects to close the cycle in IDL Jordan Hall (Georgia), DE Adepoju Adebawore (Oklahoma), IDL Daevin Hobbs (Tennessee), OT Zalance Heard (LSU), DE Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama), CB Jakeem Jackson (Florida), RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), QB Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), WR Nathan Leacock (Tennessee), IDL Brenan Vernon (Notre Dame), DE Keldric Faulk (Auburn) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (USC).
The refresh also impacts class recruiting rankings, where SI99 members are highly considered. The top producing programs within the final call now list, in order, Alabama (11 members), Georgia (10), Notre Dame (9), Texas (8), Miami (7), Ohio State and Tennessee (6), LSU, USC and Florida (5). It should also be noted that three prospects on the list are still undeclared.
As a reminder, SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.
The Postseason SI99
1. QB Dante Moore—Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King
Committed to UCLA
2. DE Keon Keeley—Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
Committed to Alabama
3. CB Cormani McClain—Lakeland (Fla.) High School
Committed to Miami
4. QB Nico Iamaleava—Downey (Calif.) Warren
Committed to Tennessee
5. OT Samson Okunlola—Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy
Committed to Miami
6. S Caleb Downs—Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek
Committed to Alabama
7. WR Brandon Inniss — Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Committed to Ohio State
8. DE Peter Woods—Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Committed to Clemson
9. QB Arch Manning—New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman
Committed to Texas
10. QB Jaden Rashada—Pittsburg (Calif.) High School
Committed to Florida
11. OT Kadyn Proctor—Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk
Committed to Alabama
12. Slot Zachariah Branch—Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
Committed to USC
13. IOL Francis Mauigoa—Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to Miami
14. S Peyton Bowen—Denton (Texas) Guyer
Committed to Oklahoma
15. QB Malachi Nelson—Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School
Committed to USC
16. DE Nyckoles Harbor—Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll
Undeclared
17. CB Malik Muhammad—Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff
Committed to Texas
18. DE Damon Wilson—Venice (Fla.) High School
Committed to Georgia
19. TE Duce Robinson—Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
Undeclared
20. DE Matayo Uiagalelei—Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Committed to Oregon
21. IDL James Smith—Montgomery (Ala.) Carver
Committed to Alabama
22. RB Cedric Baxter—Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Committed to Texas
23. LB Qua Russaw—Montgomery (Ala.) Carver
Committed to Alabama
24. IDL Jason Moore—Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic
Committed to Ohio State
25. WR Johntay Cook II—DeSoto (Texas) High School
Committed to Texas
26. IDL David Hicks—Katy (Texas) Paetow
Committed to Texas A&M
27. Nickel Joenel Aguero—Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep
Committed to Georgia
28. QB Jackson Arnold—Denton (Texas) Guyer