Long Snapper Rocco Underwood Signs With the Florida Gators

Maintaining the family pipeline to Florida's special teams, Lake Mary (Fla.) long snapper Jonathan Rocco Underwood has signed his national letter of intent with the Florida Gators as a member of the 2021 signing class.

The cousin of former Gators punters Johnny and Tommy Townsend, Underwood is considered the No. 1 long snapper in the class of 2021 and a six-star prospect by Rubio Long Snapping, defined as the "perfect mentality, size, athleticism, spiral, speed and consistency. Freshman year starter at any college/university, All-Conference on Day 1 of college, scholarship pick."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound special teamer also plays tight end for his high school. He's caught 77 passes for 1314 yards and 16 touchdowns over his last two varsity seasons, as well as rushed for 32 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

Recruited by an array of UF coaches, Underwood took part in a virtual visit with the Gators in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, with head coach Dan Mullen, special teams coordinator Greg Knox and assistant Shayne Graham, and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Underwood also held offers from Alabama and Arkansas, among other schools. However, as starting long snapper Brett DioGuardi is a redshirt senior, and one of his backups, Brandon Becar, is a graduate student, Florida needed to address the position immediately and Underwood fit the bill, as UF is his dream school.

Redshirt sophomore Marco Ortiz is set to be the only other long snapper on Florida's roster next year, meaning Underwood will have a fantastic opportunity to compete for early playing time.

