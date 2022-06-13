Orange Park (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney will make another trek to Gainesville, his second of the year, to meet with the Florida Gators unofficially on Monday.

Kearney will stop by UF alongside his Orange Park 2023 teammate, wide receiver Brian Green Jr.

Kearney, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, has emerged as a top target for Gators' offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton as the recruiting cycle has lingered on, and Kearney has reciprocated their interest since first making his way to campus during the spring.

"I love Florida, actually," Kearney told AllGators after his March unofficial visit. "You know, it's close to home. That's not going to affect my decision but you know, a school this close to home is going to be alright. You know, they've got all the tools and stuff that will help develop me into a great player."

Although Kearney is not officially visiting at this time like many fellow priority targets for the Gators in this cycle, this trip could be one of the more important ones UF has received from a recruit this summer.

Kearney is a top player at his position, considered the nation's No. 7 2023 interior lineman by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, and Florida has a pressing need for blockers that it is aiming to thoroughly address this year.

The Gators have already accepted commitments from 2023 offensive linemen Knijeah Harris of IMG Academy (Fla.) and Bryce Lovett of Rockledge (Fla.).

