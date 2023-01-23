In-State Safety Prospect Includes Florida Gators in Top Five

Clearwater (Fla.) 2024 safety prospect Jarvis Boatwright Jr. announced Florida to his top five schools on Sunday.

He included the Gators alongside Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.

After watching Rockledge High School prospect Jaylen Heyward go to Georgia just over a week ago, the Gators focus during the 2024 cycle at safety has quickly turned elsewhere in a class that boasts little depth at the position.

Boatwright, a four-star prospect according to On3 Consensus metrics, is shaping up to be one of Florida’s top talents at the spot as a result. Boasting a 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame, the defensive back possesses the coined length Florida has targeted in safeties in the early stages of their recruitment efforts under Billy Napier.

Miguel Mitchell and Jordan Castell stand out as the bigger, longer prospects who can play in range and impose their size when working downhill that the Gators have targeted.

The Gators will look to fend off a bevy of in-state suitors for Boatwright — as well as SEC East rivals on the rise — to secure the high-upside piece in Patrick Toney’s portion of the secondary.

He accounted for 92 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and four pass breakups in 22 games played at the prep level. As a junior, Boatwright only saw action in four contests due to injury following an uber-productive sophomore campaign.

Florida has long held the title of unofficially leader in Boatwright’s recruitment as it boasts the title of his “dream school” dating back to his offer in July.

The Gators will look to take advantage of that fact quickly to secure his services as an early piece in the 2024 class.

There is no commitment date scheduled for Boatwright at this time.

