Florida Gators Not in the Picture for Former Commit

Lake Gibson (Fla.) cornerback Sam McCall offered some insight into his recruiting flip from the Florida Gators to the Florida State Seminoles at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando this past weekend.

McCall, considered one of the top cornerback prospects and athletes in the class of 2022, had been committed to Florida for a couple of months until backing off of his pledge in early January. Before his original commitment, The decision came a day after Florida and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray parted ways.

"Yeah, it was about Gray," McCall shared. "T-Gray is fam, that's like family to me on my cousin's side. So, what happened to him, I just didn't like how they did it, so I just had to get out of there."

Gray and safeties coach Ron English were both removed from Florida's staff directory in early January and reporting emerged that "multiple changes" were expected on UF's coaching staff. However, the original report did not specify if either coach was dismissed, and the school never provided clarity as to what led to each assistant's departure.

One way or another, the situation didn't sit well with McCall. Gray's brother is a close family friend of McCall's, making his relationship with the now-South Carolina Gamecocks defensive backs coach unique compared to a typical recruitment.

"We still talk every day," McCall said of Gray.

McCall disclosed that he has heard from new Florida defensive backs coaches since their hiring, Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar, but admits that communication is not consistent.

"I don't keep up with them a lot," said McCall. "I know what they've got, but [Gray's situation] just probably closed down [my] Florida recruitment."

Instead, McCall currently intends to suit up in garnet and gold at the college level with the Seminoles. He joins Collins Hill (Ga.) cornerback Travis Hunter as co-leaders of FSU's 2022 recruiting class and looks forward to competing to start with Hunter in the secondary as freshmen. McCall also shared that the Seminoles coaching staff would like to eventually get both players involved on offense as well.

McCall suggested that his conversations with Florida State about life beyond the football field made him feel at home. McCall plans to visit the campus again this summer once the recruiting moratorium is lifted, with the idea that his recruitment is "probably going to be 100 percent closed down" shortly after that.

"That's what it was, talking about making me a better man," McCall spoke of FSU's pitch. "We talk football, we know I can play football, but let's help you off the court. They keep up with my grades, they call my guidance counselor every day, so they keep up with all that."