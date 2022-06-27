LB Samuel Osomigho Sets Commitment Date With Gators Among Final Two

Crandall (Texas) 2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho announced a top two of the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners earlier on Monday, also sharing that he has locked in his commitment date for Thursday, June 30 at 4 P.M. CT.

Osomigho is freshly removed from an official visit to Florida this past weekend, June 24-26, his first visit with the program since earning an offer from the Gators in April. Oklahoma has been in the race slightly longer, sending an offer Osomigho's way in November and hosting him on campus twice, including for an O.V. from June 3-5.

Omosigho, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, is considered the No. 24 athlete and the No. 507 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Although he projects as an inside linebacker, being recruited by UF inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, he's played all over the field on both sides of the ball for Crandall over the last two years. He's tallied 89 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups defensively, as well as 90 receptions for 971 yards and nine touchdowns offensively.

The Gators have missed out on linebacker targets Jordan Hall (committed to Michigan State) and Grayson Howard (South Carolina) throughout the month of June — not to mention Sunday's UF recruiting pandemonium involving quarterback Jaden Rashada and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney — making Osomigho's commitment one worth watching.

