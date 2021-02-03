Florida Gators Defensive Line Target Commits to FIU

The South Florida prospect has signed with Florida International instead of joining the Florida Gators as a preferred walk-on.

Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) defensive lineman Savion Collins has signed with Florida International. Collins elected to pair up with FIU instead of joining the Florida Gators as a preferred walk-on, as UF has limited scholarship counters available.

Collins had been recruited by Florida since he was offered in June 2018, and was previously committed to Miami for over two years before opening his recruitment back up this past December. Collins shared in an interview with the Miami Herald last Friday that he hoped the Gators would "give me a chance to prove myself," and award him with a spot on the roster.

That wouldn't end up coming to fruition.

It became evident during the 2020 season that Florida needed to address both its short and long-term depth on the defensive line, and the Gators have done just that to begin the offseason. Florida officially welcomed defensive tackles Antonio Shelton from Penn State and DaQuan Newkirk from Auburn via the transfer portal on Wednesday - National Signing Day. UF also signed defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp, Justus Boone, Desmond Watson, and Christopher Thomas during this recruiting cycle, which made Collins' potential addition a luxury.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle prospect aimed to join fellow Palmetto defensive teammates, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Corey Collier Jr., in playing with the Gators at the college level. UF had also previously recruited Palmetto wide receiver Brashard Smith and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who have both signed with Miami in the class of 2021.

Florida has been picky with its few remaining scholarships, getting the ever-so-active transfer portal as athletes are likely to be awarded immediate eligibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. Between the early signing period up until now, Florida and four previous commits - offensive linemen Adrein Strickland and Javonte Gardner, and wide receivers Trevonte Rucker and Charles Montgomery - have gone in separate directions.