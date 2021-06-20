Social Media Reacts to LB Shemar James' Florida Commitment

Reactions to 2022 linebacker Shemar James' commitment to Florida from Gators coaches, players and fellow recruits are flowing in.

Photo: Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

The Florida Gators landed another commitment coming out of its official visits weekend, this time 2022 linebacker Shemar James out of Mobile, Ala. made the pledge.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, James possesses all of the size and athleticism to become an intriguing playmaker within the Florida front 7, able to rush the passer and drop back in coverage. James projects to play the MIKE (middle linebacker) position for Florida.

RELATED: Shemar James commits to the Florida Gators

Following his commitment, announced via social media on Sunday, plenty of Florida athletes, present and future, along with coaches made their excitement known, reacting to the commitment in real-time.

Below you can find various tweets and social media posts made by Florida coaches, players, recruits and media:

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.