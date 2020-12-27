Florida Gators Early Signees Who Could Push for Early Playing Time

Which recruits that signed in December could fight for early snaps with the Florida Gators?

Amidst the craziness that was the week of the SEC Championship, Florida welcomed 22 signees as a part of its 2021 recruiting class.

The Gators have a few spots remaining to bring in prospects from this cycle, but for the most part, have filled their team needs and landed quality players across the board.

However, which prospects provide the most quality play, and profile, to earn a chance at playing time as true freshmen? Below, we look at six prospects by name, and numerous positions, in which help could be needed rather immediately by players who might already be ready to step on the field.

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

The No. 1 cornerback in this year's class (per Sports Illustrated All-American), Marshall provides the size, athleticism, and prowess at his position to take snaps on day one at any program in the country. As Florida dealt with inconsistency across nearly its entire secondary, aside from cornerback Kaiir Elam, Marshall's ability to play early especially rings true at UF.

A smooth operator, Marshall moves effortlessly in the open field as he tracks the ball in the air and ball-carriers downhill. He also moves well in short areas and within his technique in reacting to subtle movements and releases from the opposing receiver when in coverage. With great length and upper-body strength, Marshall presses receivers about as well as any prospect in the nation, making him an ideal fit for what Florida wants at outside cornerback, ideally.

After a down-year from Marco Wilson, some flashes, but not consistency, from Jaydon Hill, and Chester Kimbrough's entry into the NCAA transfer portal, Florida should have no issue allowing Marshall to compete for game action the second he steps on campus. Florida has signed numerous other cornerbacks over the last three classes, but Marshall is the best of the bunch coming out of prep ball.

Linebacker/athlete Diwun Black

This one is rather obvious, Diwun Black could legitimately push to start in 2021. Where? Head coach Dan Mullen isn't sure. "Diwun’s just an athlete. We’ve got to see where he’s best going to fit," Mullen said on early signing day.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Black has honed in at linebacker as his career has crept on, but can flex to defensive back in a nickel cornerback or even safety role. In 2019, the gifted athlete not only made plays in the tackle box with 8.5 tackles for loss, but he added five defended passes in coverage as well.

Florida could certainly use his skill-set at linebacker, preferably in the weakside spot next to middle linebacker Ventrell Miller as a flats and seam cover 'backer who can shoot gaps against the run and rush the passer. Miller has been sound in the middle, but no one in the mix of James Houston IV, Mohamoud Diabate, and Amari Burney has met the expectations in a full-time role within the second level of Florida's defense.

With college experience and his athletic profile, Black would change the outlook at MONEY linebacker significantly.

Safeties Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon

Florida's safety position is, arguably, the worst unit across the entire roster and is in need of an influx of talent. Collier and McMillon provide that, and UF will look to bolster the room with a commitment from the nation's No. 3 safety in Terrion Arnold, in February.

Shawn Davis Jr., Donovan Stiner, and Brad Stewart Jr. are all seniors, and it isn't likely that all three will return despite extended eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis has already hinted at his intentions to depart from Florida, but has yet to confirm such a move.

Collier profiles as a legitimate single-high safety unlike Florida has rostered in years, providing the flexibility to put an additional defender in the tackle box to take away shallow passes and put an emphasis on stopping the run. Like his Miami Palmetto teammate in Marshall, Collier possesses immense length which allows him to play virtually any ball in the air and create turnovers, or at minimum, pass breakups.

McMillon, meanwhile, plays like a linebacker for the safety position and is well-built at 6-2, 190. He's a hard-hitting, downhill defender who takes away the flats and shallow routes but is certainly capable of playing in a split safety coverage look. This flexibility could allow McMillon to play nickel cornerback as well.

Wide receiver Marcus Burke

A legitimate vertical threat, Burke has consistently shown the ability to separate on go-routes with outside releases before quickly hitting full speed down the sideline. And his catch radius is insane!

Florida is expected to lose starting wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes to the NFL Draft after the Cotton Bowl, understandably so as both seniors have had tremendous seasons. The Gators return a good amount of talent at the position, but head coach Dan Mullen stresses the importance of rotating players to keep guys fresh and that is unquestionably true at wide receiver. Burke's speed is enough, even at his young age, to take the top off of defenses and provide his teammates with a breather at minimum.

On top of that, there's precedent here. Xzavier Henderson, a similar player with great length and speed, played in nine regular season games for Florida in 2020 even with plenty of talent ahead of him on the depth chart. Burke is similarly capable.

An offensive lineman... the question is, who?

The left side of Florida's offensive line was great in 2020. The right side, not so much.

The issue? Florida's best offensive lineman, left tackle Stone Forsythe, is off to the pros after this season. So is center Brett Heggie, the next-best guy across the entire unit. So, really, the entire unit is in need of some help.

Florida signed three offensive linemen on signing day: Projected tackle Austin Barber, projected guard Yousef Mugharbil, and projected center Jake Slaughter.

None of these prospects are sure-fire candidates to play early and each has some development to undergo, but much like Burke and the wide receiver position, there's precedent here. Even with a steady veteran presence across the line under Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy, Florida has afforded the opportunity of early playing time to a redshirt freshman in Richard Gouraige (2019), true freshman (and low-rated three-star) Ethan White (2019), and true freshman Joshua Braun (2020) over the last two years.

Slaughter might be the most polished of the group, and considering Heggie's departure, perhaps he could push White at center or at least step in in relief during the 2021 campaign. White, who enrolled as a guard, competed at center in 2020 fall camp before suffering a knee injury.