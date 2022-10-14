Social Media Reactions to the Gators DB Commitments on Thursday

The Gators earned two important commitments on Thursday when cornerback Dijon Johnson and safety Bryce Thornton pledged themselves to the University of Florida.

In the process, the defensive back duo provided the Gators with arguably the best class at the position at the moment. The big day seemingly orchestrated by the staff and the two commits to create positive buzz heading into the weekend brought considerable attention to Gainesville on social media.

Following each commitment, Gators head coach Billy Napier responded with his trademark sunglasses emoji.

Linebackers assistant and a major piece to Florida’s recruiting efforts since he returned to Gainesville this offseason, Jamar Chaney, got in on the action by staking a claim for the Gators' status of Defensive Back University.

That narrative is surely trending upward with the class they’re building and the presence of defensive back coach Corey Raymond.

Fellow off-field assistants and recruiting staffers got in on the action as well, showing their excitement for the promising momentum on the trail.

However, due to the effects of game week preparation, the bulk of the social media comments came from the recruits currently in UF’s class. Florida wide receiver commit Aidan Mizell responded to Johnson’s commitment edit as well, saying “back-to-back” and “Practice gon be fun” regarding the two players he will grow very familiar with in practice at the next level.

However, with one remaining piece still on the open market — elite Lakeland cover corner Cormani McClain — Florida’s efforts to solidify the DB room remains a hot topic for fans, fellow recruits and coaches alike moving forward.

Defensive tackle commit Kelby Collins outright pointed toward McClain as the next guy in line to join the talented defensive group Florida is assembling at the point with a simple “We want Cormani McClain” on Twitter.

Quarterback commit Marcus Stokes once again acknowledged Florida’s momentum on the trail. He added that the 2023 class is not done yet.

A star-studded of prep athletes will be in attendance for the Gators' week seven bout against LSU under the lights on Saturday, including new commit Bryce Thornton for his official visit. Kickoff for that contest is set for 7 p.m. ET.

