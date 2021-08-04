Which Gators Recruiting Targets Made the SI99?

More than a handful of top Florida Gators' recruiting targets are featured in the SI99 class of 2022.

Photo: Walter Nolen (left), Evan Stewart (middle) and Kamari Wilson (right); Credit: Zach Goodall

In addition to two Florida Gators commits who found a home within Sports Illustrated All-American's top 99 prospects in the nation, the SI99 also features numerous top targets for UF in the 2022 recruiting class.

Although Florida has offered dozens of prospects in SIAA's preseason player rankings, AllGators views these 13 uncommitted prospects as key targets.

2. IDL Walter Nolen , Powell (Tenn.) High

, Powell (Tenn.) High 7. Edge Shemar Stewart , Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace

, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace 8. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr ., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 9. CB Jaheim Singletary , Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee

, Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee 10. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy , Lakeland (Fla.) High

, Lakeland (Fla.) High 12. Slot Evan Stewart , Frisco (Texas) Liberty

, Frisco (Texas) Liberty 29. S Kamari Wilson , Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 45. CB Earl Little , Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 50. OT Eston Harris Jr. , Auburn (Ala.) High

, Auburn (Ala.) High 66. S Jacoby Matthews , Ponchatoula (La.) High

, Ponchatoula (La.) High 79. IDL Chris McClellan , Owasso (Okla.) High

, Owasso (Okla.) High 81. TE Oscar Delp , Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth

, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 83. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Although it's unrealistic to expect Florida to land the majority of these recruits, the Gators find themselves in a great position to obtain pledges from several of the elite talents listed above.

Particularly, Florida is heavily pursuing Nolen, Singletary, Stewart, and Wilson, and each of those prospects have reciprocated the Gators' interest throughout the cycle. Stewart, in particular, visited Florida for the second time in two months for the Friday Night Lights camp on July 30, alongside his good friend, Gators commit and the No. 65 overall player in the nation in quarterback Nick Evers.

In a post-camp interview with AllGators, Stewart said that he molds his game after a mix of Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, and Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s skill-sets and techniques. The SIAA staff on hand compared Stewart's game to Diggs' specifically throughout the event.

Stewart, alongside Nolen, are considered the prize targets for Florida among players that remain available at this time. Nolen visited Florida twice in the month of June before dominating the Under Armour Future 50 event at IMG Academy. He included the Gators in his top five schools in early July.

Singletary's recent decommitment from Ohio State pushes him back up the recruiting board, as well.

