2022 CB Terrance Brooks Places Gators in Top 5

Photo: Jules Montinar and two UF players during spring practice. Credit: Hannah White, University of Florida athletic association

John Paul II (Plano, Texas) 2022 cornerback Terrance Brooks has included the Florida Gators in his top five schools, he shared via Twitter on Saturday.

The Gators are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oregon in Brooks' top five schools.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back prospect originally received an offer from Florida in May 2020 from previous cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray. It wasn't long after newly-hired assistant Jules Montinar filled Gray's position when Brooks was re-offered by the Gators on March 19.

Montinar clearly made a strong impression on the Lone Star state prospect as Brooks not only included the Gators in his top five schools but is scheduled to officially visit UF on the weekend of June 11.

Brooks has also been recruited to team up with the Gators by 2022 quarterback commit Nick Evers, who plays his high school ball about 30 minutes west of Brooks in the North Dallas area. Evers has put on a recruiting cap since committing to Florida in March and intends to bring numerous prospects from the state of Texas and the south-central region of the United States to UF's campus visits down the line.

Projecting to fit well as a nickel cornerback at the next level given his size, Brooks has proven himself to be a ball-hawk both inside and outside during his high school career with impressive length and range. Brooks intercepted three passes and defended nine during his sophomore season at John Paul II, and although his junior season stats aren't updated, his film indicates that he intercepted at least three passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Brooks is also a willing, physical down-hill tackler which helps his case as a nickel cornerback.

Florida currently does not possess a commitment from a defensive back in the class of 2022 after Montinar and Wesley McGriff joined the staff in January.