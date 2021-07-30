2022 RB Terrance Gibbs Commits to Florida

Following three campus visits during the summer, Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs has made things official by committing to the Florida Gators.

Prior to his official visit over the weekend of June 18, Gibbs also unofficially toured UF on June 1, the first day in-person recruiting was allowed in nearly 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following his first visit, Gibbs shared that Florida remained the leading school in his recruitment.

Gibbs was also in attendance for UF’s Friday Night Lights Camp on July 30.

The 6-foot, 190-pound running back from the Orlando area is an explosive rusher with a knack for making defenders miss, physically by breaking tackles and elusively with quick feet and impressive acceleration.

Before transferring to Winter Park, Gibbs tallied 2,595 yards rushing on 10.7 yards per attempt and 28 touchdowns in two varsity seasons at Master's Academy (Fla.), his freshman and sophomore campaigns. He also caught 24 passes for 366 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

Gibbs suffered a major knee injury in an August 2020 practice at Winter Park which was ruled season-ending. Gibbs said his knee is doing "a lot, lot better," earlier in June.

Gibbs is the first running back to commit to Florida out of high school since Nay'Quan Wright pledged in November 2018. Knox has told prospects that he intends to take two players at his position in the class of 2022, as seniors Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis are expected to graduate after the upcoming season.

