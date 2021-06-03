Gators Remain in Front for 2022 RB Gibbs

The Florida Gators are in a position to end their high school running back drought as the leaders for 2022 running back Terrance Gibbs.

The end of a drought?

A well-followed storyline in Florida recruiting over the past few cycles has been the Gators inability to land running backs from the high school ranks.

Last garnering enough interest to secure a high school running back prospect in 2019 with Nay’Quan Wright, Florida is on the prowl in 2022 to make up for their missteps on the trail in that area.

Becoming evident with their efforts of the June 1 Junior Day, running backs coach Greg Knox and the Gators showcased their interest for the running backs in attendance on the day, namely Winter Park (Fla.) back Terrance Gibbs.

Getting the opportunity to view the campus for the first time since 2019, Gibbs was excited to be back taking pictures, meeting the coaches and seeing the facilities.

“It feels good to be back. It's good to be back visiting schools and stuff like that, get to see what it's like.”

Gibbs — who went down with a gruesome knee injury prior to the 2020 season — has long been viewed as a large lean to the University of Florida, something that did not change following his unofficial visit.

“Florida is still leading,” Gibbs said when asked if anything had changed in his recruitment. “I really like how they just make you feel like you're at home, they make you feel like they care about you a lot.”

Chatting with “Coach Rat [Keiwan Ratliff], coach Knox, coach Dan Mullen” throughout the day, Gibbs was able to gain valuable insight into how he would be used in the Florida game plan, playing in a versatile role.

“They were talking about what they would see me doing. Envisioning me doing this and that, and kind of telling me some of the things of how they would use me. They like my versatility out of the backfield. I can catch the ball.”

Talking to the trio of coaches in person, Gibbs was given the reassurance he was looking for by their continuous pursuit of him, despite the serious injury he is dealing with.

“They're still pursuing me as much as they were before when I wasn't hurt. The fact they're still pursuing me as much now that I am hurt and I'm still recovering, it means a lot to me.”

Believing he is on track to play come time for the 2021 season to commence, Gibbs still awaits clearance from doctors regarding the nerve damage in his knee.

However, Gibbs says that while the injury has been one of the toughest things he’s ever had to deal with his “knee is good. Yeah, it's doing a lot, lot better.”

Looking to make a commitment by the end of June, Gibbs will make his way around to others schools like LSU, Tennessee and one other undetermined school before returning back to Florida for an official visit on June 25.

Receiving what could well be the final official visit of his recruitment process, the Gators are in a terrific spot to land the talented playmaker, effectively ending their running back drought.