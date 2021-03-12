2022 Fla. ATH Tony Livingston Commits to the Gators

The Florida Gators obtain their first offensive line commit in the class of 2022.

One of the Florida Gators' biggest needs in the recruiting class of 2022 is the offensive tackle position. Fortunately for head coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy, some help is now on the way.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) offensive tackle prospect Tony Livingston committed to Florida on Thursday evening, he announced on Twitter. Listed as an athlete, Livingston is mainly a tight end for his high school but projects to play offensive tackle in college.

Livingston, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, originally received an offer to play football for UF in Feb. 2020 and is being recruited by Hevesy and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Nearly a year after the football offer, Gators basketball came calling with a scholarship for Livingston on Mar. 5, meaning he should have the opportunity to play both sports at Florida once he enrolls. He also plays power forward for Carrollwood Day.

Although he's a bit slim for the offensive line at this point in his young career, Livingston possesses a wide and long enough frame to fill into in a college strength and conditioning program. Livingston offers plenty of athleticism, which suggests that he can transform into an intriguing tackle prospect with added bulk.

Livingston has played on both sides of the ball for Carrollwood Day and his former school Seffner Christian, lining up at defensive end as well. However, he has primarily filled the big slot role offensively to make contested catches and shake off opposing tacklers with the ball in his hands.

Livingston caught nine passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns across eight games in 2020, and added 14 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss defensively.

The Gators lost starting left tackle Stone Forsythe to the 2021 NFL Draft this offseason and moved left guard Richard Gouriage outside to replace Forsythe. Other than 2021 signee Austin Barber, UF doesn't have many other options for the foreseeable future on that side, at least that have emerged quite yet among depth pieces.

On the other side, right tackle Jean Delance has one season of eligibility remaining. Rising redshirt sophomore Michael Tarquin could be the next man up on that side, but options are limited otherwise.

Odds are, Livingston won't immediately step in and play at UF as his body will have to undergo a large transition and he will have to learn a new position. However, as an early addition to the class at a position of need, Livingston is nonetheless a high-potential prospect that Florida secured from within state borders. That's a win on the trail.

You can welcome Livingston to Florida by following him on Twitter here. Check out Livingston's highlights at HUDL.