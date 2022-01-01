Reconfiguring the Florida Gators Transfer Portal Board in 2022

Adjusting the Florida Gators transfer portal board as it stands at the beginning of 2022.

New year, new era of Florida football.

Following a disappointing year for the Gators, the new staff is attempting to reconstruct a depleted roster by making a late push for top talent in the 2022 class.

Simultaneously, Billy Napier and company have their eyes set on the transfer portal to bring in ready-now pieces to fill the missing spots in the puzzle.

Heading into the new year, AllGators updates the Florida Gators transfer portal board as it continues to take shape. Some previously named candidates remain while new prospects have emerged.

WR Jacob Cowing, UTEP

Slated as one of the top portal prospects in the country, UTEP wide receiver transfer Jacob Cowing is a high-priority recruit for the Florida Gators.

Coming out of high school in 2019 as a two-star recruit, Cowing has surpassed expectations in his three seasons with the Miners.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the Maricopa (Ari.) product doesn’t possess the daunting stature many have grown accustomed to when Florida targets wideouts via the portal.

However, his consistency and reliability as a pass catcher make him a heavily sought-after target, one that would elevate the thing wide receiver room Keary Colbert recently took over.

Accumulating 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, Cowing proved to be a dynamic weapon, something the Gators are currently missing.

Equipped with top-tier athleticism, sure hands, excellent body control to bring down acrobatic receptions and the ability to separate with his polished route running and timely bursts of speed, Cowing is an explosive play waiting to happen.

Showing the ability to work all three levels of the defense and a high football IQ to sit in the pockets when operating against zone coverage, Cowing would bring a go-to target for starting quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2022.

There’s a reason he’s so highly coveted.

Receiving a plethora of offers from power five schools, Cowing has drawn interest from the likes of LSU, Oregon, South Carolina, Ole Miss, his two homes state schools, Arizona and Arizona State, and Florida, among others.

Hailing from the desert, Cowing has ties to newly acquired quarterback transfer Jack Miller. That face of familiarity could play a role if Cowing elects to move even further away from his hometown to Gainesville.

It won’t be surprising if he chooses to head back in the direction of Arizona, however, as his child currently lives there.

With two years of remaining eligibility — due to COVID — Cowing would be the largest pickup of the Gators offseason in any capacity, and for a good reason. He would step in to serve as an explosive weapon in the Florida offense.

DE Jared Verse, Albany

The transfer portal is utilized to provide players with better opportunities to showcase their talents.

Sometimes, that occurs by a player transferring from one power five school with a crowded position group to another where they can prove to be more of an asset. In other cases, it serves the potential to upgrade from a small school to one with more exposure. Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse fits that of the latter.

Verse has made the most of his 15 career games as a rising redshirt sophomore. Recording 74 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in those contests, Verse has earned accolades as the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-CAA Second Team and an FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist.

A former three-sport athlete in high school — playing football, basketball and track — Verse exhibits functional athleticism and savvy speed off the edge. His 6-foot-4, 247-pound frame allowed him to take on double teams and fight through with strength and power at the FCS level.

Simply put, he knows how to wreak havoc in a multitude of ways.

The defensive end, who received an offer from the Gators on Dec. 15, has quickly become a highly coveted prospect on the market, drawing in other offers from a breadth of power five programs that notably include LSU, FSU, Texas, Oklahoma and USC.

Given the lack of experience and depth to the defensive end position for the Gators — outside of returning starter Brenton Cox Jr. — Verse could step in as an immediate contributor to fill in for Khris Bogle, who recently transferred to Michigan State.

S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

In order to restore DBU in Gainesville, Florida is in the market for talent both in starting and depth roles in the secondary.

Taking a leap in that restoration process, Napier secured a monumental commitment from Kamari Wilson during the early signing period and is in play for Louisiana safety prospect Jacoby Mathews. While the future looks promising, the present still has holes to be filled as they grow accustomed to the collegiate level.

First, on the shortlist of talented veterans in the transfer portal is All-American safety, Brandon Joseph.

Accounting for a career-high 79 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups and three interceptions this season, Joseph built off a promising sophomore campaign in 2020 in which he proved to be a ball-hawking safety prospect with six interceptions.

As a result, Joseph will be a hot commodity.

Showing impressive ball skills and a strong prowess in coverage, Joseph would serve as a valuable complement to incumbent starter Rashad Torrence II in 2022, with a chance to produce at a level that puts him in a favorable position for the NFL.

At its best, Joseph serves a one-year rental that immediately increases the depth of Patrick Toney’s unit, allowing for adequate rotation in the backend.

RB Jay Ducker, Northern Illinois

If former TCU running back Zach Evans elects to take his talents elsewhere, a backup plan could be Northern Illinois prospect Jay Ducker.

With Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis departing from the program following the 2021 season — and a serious injury to NayQuan Wright in the Gators regular-season finale against Florida State, Florida is in dire need of depth in the rushing game.

Failing to land a running back from the high school level since Wright signed in 2019, the Gators have had to pluck their bodies from the portal.

This cycle is no different as UF is currently without a running back commit. As a result, Ducker would be a viable plug-in.

Tallying 1,184 yards and three touchdowns on 218 carries for the Huskies, Ducker proved his worth as the team’s bell-cow back at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.

He recently named Memphis, Florida State, Florida and UCLA as the schools that have stood out to him the most since deciding to transfer. However, only Memphis has extended an offer.

DL Darrion Henry-Young, Ohio State

Bulking up the trenches is currently a top priority for Florida as the Napier era commences.

Playing just 18 snaps in 2021 — where he accumulated one tackle and one sack — Henry-Young elected to hit the portal with hopes of finding more substantial playing time elsewhere.

Given Florida’s lack of depth at the position with grad transfers Antonio Valentino, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell running out of eligibility, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound interior lineman would be a quick fix on the defensive front.

As part of the 2020 class, Henry-Young was tabbed as the second-best player out of the state of Ohio and the No. 16 DT in the nation. Florida will likely have to contend with high-caliber teams, as well as Henry-Young’s hometown Cincinnati Bearcats for his services.

Previously named prospects

Below includes an updated status report on previously named portal prospects for Florida to target. To view the previous article which includes detailed overviews of each prospect, click here.

RB Zach Evans, TCU

Evans’ recruitment — unlike his one out of high school — has been relatively quiet as he searches for a new home. Looking to upgrade into the SEC, he has taken visits to Ole Miss and Tennessee in the short time he has been on the market. Rushing for over 1,000 yards in his two seasons with TCU, Evans showcased promising skills as a rusher that would aid Florida to replenish the depth in their backfield alongside Demarkcus Bowman and Nay’Quan Wright.

OL Curtis Dunlap, Minnesota

Since Dunlap has entered the transfer portal, there has been little discussion regarding his possible landing spots. Keeping a low profile since his Oct. 12 entry, the former All-Big Ten Honorable Mention hasn’t been linked to Florida. Instead, Texas has been the one possible destination to which he has been tied. That shouldn’t deter the Gators from targeting the guard from close proximity in Duval County (Jacksonville, Fla.), given his experience in an area of need.

WR Deion Smith, LSU

The Gators’ efforts to bring in receiving options in the late signing period of 2022 have intensified. As a result, the idea that Billy Napier intends to bring in a few new weapons for next season and beyond has seemingly been confirmed. Top receiver Jacob Copeland has transferred to Maryland, making it imperative to do so. While 2021 starter Justin Shorter is set for a fifth year of collegiate eligibility, the room requires a ready-now piece. Thus far, Smith has only shared that he visited Lane Kiffin in Ole Miss. Other than that — similar to the others — he has taken the quiet approach while searching for a new place to call home. It is uncertain whether Florida has reached out or not, but as a team looking for explosiveness outside, the Gators should soon if they haven't already.

OL Brey Walker returned to Oklahoma, per reports by OUDaily.

returned to Oklahoma, per reports by OUDaily. RB Jahmyr Gibbs transferred to Alabama.

transferred to Alabama. CB Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama.

transferred to Alabama. QB Cameron Ward remains in the transfer portal, but due to the acquisition of former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller , the Gators are unlikely to remain in the sweepstakes for his services. He’ll likely go somewhere he can compete to start immediately.

remains in the transfer portal, but due to the acquisition of former Ohio State quarterback , the Gators are unlikely to remain in the sweepstakes for his services. He’ll likely go somewhere he can compete to start immediately. LB Branden Jennings is still on the open market. However, due to Ventrell Miller’s recent announcement that he will remain with the team for one more season, the signing of Shemar James and the growing buzz surrounding Florida’s chances for highly-touted 2022 linebacker Harold Perkins, the need to target the position is minimal.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.