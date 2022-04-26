The son of an NFL head coach, Jesuit (Fla.) linebacker Troy Bowles discusses his Florida Gators visit and plans for his recruitment moving forward.

As if being the son of an NFL head coach wasn't enough to earn some recognition as a recruit, Jesuit (Fla.) prospect Troy Bowles has proven himself as one of the top 2023 linebackers in the country.

Bowles, whose father is Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continued to showcase his talent with Team Tampa at the DR Sportz 7-on-7 tournament this past weekend. He caught up with Sports Illustrated All-American after the event to recap what has been a busy recruiting process as a result of his skill-set and NFL bloodline.

Florida is one of the five schools Bowles paid a visit to throughout the spring, along with Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma.

Bowles came away from his Gainesville trip impressed with Billy Napier and the new Gators coaching staff after being recruited heavily in 2021 by Florida's previous staff, originally earning an offer from UF in May 2021.

There is a developing pipeline between Tampa Jesuit, which captured a state title in 2021, and the in-state Florida Gators. Tight end Jonathan Odom is one of the former Tigers on campus in Gainesville currently [running back and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Davis was another]. "It seems like it's a new culture down there," Bowles said. "Coach Napier has a lot of things going on. The players, I talk to some of the players there because some played with me -- and they say they like it. "All the players are fired up for what he is going to bring to the table."

As of now, the five spring trips were Bowles' last before he kicks off his official visit tour, likely in June — schools are currently undecided — although he could always schedule an unofficial trek elsewhere after spring football. Bowles intends to make his college commitment before the 2022 season begins in order to focus on his senior campaign.

Bowles is one of the top linebackers on the Gators' recruiting board, alongside Jones' (Fla.) Malik Bryant, IMG Academy's (Fla.) Jordan Hall and Andrew Jackson's (Fla.) Grayson Howard. He's considered the No. 2 linebacker and No. 54 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3Sports Consensus rankings.

SIAA describes Bowles as "a commanding presence [at linebacker] with the modern combination of physicality and athleticism to project as a three-down player" at the college level. Bowles has racked up 271 tackles, 12 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 defended passes and two forced fumbles in his three-year Jesuit career.

