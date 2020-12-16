Defensive Lineman Tyreak Sapp Signs With the Florida Gators

Get to know defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, the latest 2021 recruit to sign with the Florida Gators.

One of Florida's top recruits and earliest commitments in the 2021 class, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp has put pen to paper and signed his national letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators.

Sapp is considered the No. 11 defensive end and No. 76 national prospect in the class of 2021, by Sports Illustrated All-American. He profiles as a strong-side defensive end in Florida's scheme who could potentially play on both sides of the end, as well as take snaps along the interior as he continues to grow.

Despite pledging to UF in Dec. 2018, Sapp caused a little discomfort after releasing a top five schools list this past summer. Just last week, he told SI All-American director John Garcia Jr. that he planned to sign in February as Florida and Alabama had established themselves as his top two programs, but it appears the Alabama interest had faded since that interview.

Now, Sapp helps lead what looks to be a strong group of defensive prospects for Florida in the class of 2021, along with fellow South Florida defenders, Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Corey Collier Jr., among others. Defensive line coach David Turner, as well as tight ends coach Tim Brewster, have led the way on Sapp's recruitment.

You can welcome Sapp to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and check out a snippet of his SI All-American scouting report below.