The Florida Gators have landed a commitment from 2023 Eustis (Fla.) wide receiver Tyree Patterson, the Sunshine State product revealed on Sunday.

Patterson very recently began to push himself up Florida's recruiting board in the class of 2023. After originally visiting the program and meeting the Gators' new coaching staff in early March, Patterson earned an offer from UF on April 8 and visited once again for the Orange and Blue spring game on Thursday.

Shortly before the spring game, Patterson shared with AllGators that UF was the current leader in his recruitment. It didn't take long after that interview for Patterson to close up shop and announce his commitment to the program.

Gators wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, Patterson's primary recruiter, has likened the prospect to a receiver Colbert coached at Southern California who is about to be selected in the first-to-second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Drake London.

A two-year contributor at the varsity level, Patterson has compiled 85 receptions for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns at Eustis thus far.

Patterson was among 12 prospects who impressed the Sports Illustrated All-American team at the Orlando Elite Underclassmen Camp earlier in April.

A great build at nearly 6'3", 180 pounds and consistent route-running to pair with a long stride, Patterson caught attention early on and only improved on the opinion thereafter. The build was reminiscent of a wing in basketball (yes, Patterson plays hoops for Eustis High) but the polish reflected a prospect who appears all in on one sport. Position coach and former NFL star Chris Chambers, like the SI staff, was surprised to learn Patterson had not breached the Power Five level on his scholarship offer list to date, especially after a 2021 season in which he averaged better than 20 yards per catch, broke the 1,000 yard barrier and scored 13 touchdowns in 10 games. Liberty, UMass and North Texas have offered while Florida State, Marshall and others have shown interest.

