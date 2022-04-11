Gators WR Target Tyree Patterson: 'As of Right Now, [UF] Is Number One'

Florida Gators wide receiver prospect Tyree Patterson considers Florida as the top team in his recruitment as of right now.

The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class is off to a slow start with just one commit to this point in Sharpsburg (Ga.) athlete Aaron Gates.

While it may seem like the Gators are falling behind in recruiting as far as their number of commits, there has been no shortage of offers being extended as Billy Napier and his staff are casting a wide net in hopes of bolstering the roster with talent from all over the country.

Enter Eustis (Fla.) standout wide receiver Tyree Patterson. Patterson is an impressive-looking prospect standing at 6'2", 180 pounds, with a long stride, good hands and smooth acceleration. Those tools helped him rack up impressive numbers during his junior season, amassing 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns on 53 catches.

Patterson earned an offer from the Gators just a few days ago and the Gainesville-based program has shot to the forefront of his recruitment because of it.

"I called coach KC [Keary Colbert] on FaceTime, and he told me [he was offering me]," Patterson told AllGators. "But I spoke to all the coaches. I talked to coach Billy Napier, coach [David] Doeker, coach [Joe] Hamilton, and a few others texted me and said congrats on the offer."

When on the phone with what could be his future position coach in Keary Colbert, Patterson was able to find out exactly what the staff in Gainesville likes about his game. They even compared him to a projected first-round pick Colbert coached at USC.

"He said I remind him of Drake London, who he used to coach at USC," said Patterson. "He said the way my game is and the way I run my routes, catch the ball and score reminded me of him."

Though Patterson didn't have an offer from the Gators at the time, he has made the trip up to Gainesville in the past and said he really enjoyed the campus. He has plans to get back up there soon.

"The campus is beautiful. Everything looks brand new, that's what I like about it. It stands out more than any other school I've been to so far. I'll be up there [for the spring game]."

With an offer now in hand, Patterson is looking forward to getting back to campus this upcoming week to have face-to-face conversations with the staff and see what their plan is for him.

"I really just [want to hear] about the future and what they've got for me. I just want to know the game plan for me and all other receivers that would be coming in with me if I was to commit to their school," Patterson explained.

While the offer list isn't extensive for Patterson, the Gators have jumped straight to the top of his list with the recent offer and will be tough to overtake because of the consistent contact that they've had dating back to December.

"Coach Joe Hamilton started texting me during my junior year and then [all the staff] started texting me close to the end of my season," said Patterson.

When asked where Florida currently stands in his recruitment, the talented pass-catcher was very straightforward. "As of right now, [UF] is number one because they are looking at me really hard. I like Liberty too, but I haven't visited them yet, so it's Florida then Liberty [at the top]."

When it finally comes time for Patterson to make a decision, he knows exactly what he's looking for in that program. He wants a family feel and a solid education.

"Really just a place I can call home. A place I can wake up every day and be like, 'I love this school.' I want to be somewhere that I feel welcomed by the coaches and all the people that are there." Patterson said. "The schooling too; my education is a big thing for me."

