Florida Gators Visit Elite 2022 DL During Bye Week

The Florida Gators remain in pursuit of the nation's No. 2 overall prospect.

Dan Mullen shared on Wednesday that some of Florida's assistant coaches would spend the team's bye week on the recruiting trail.

He wasn't kidding. Gators defensive line coach David Turner was spotted in Tennessee on Friday night, stopping by Powell High School to check out a recruit at the top of Florida's board: 2022 defensive lineman Walter Nolen, the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in the nation according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Turner was the only confirmed college coach in attendance for Nolen's game on Friday night, according to SI All-American.

Florida was, at one point, near if not at the top of Nolen's list of finalists after his June official visit, factoring into his top five schools alongside Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, and Georgia. Nolen's recruitment took an interesting turn, however, when he released his top three in August as UF was not included.

To make matters more interesting, even though the school was not among Nolen's top five, Texas A&M entered the race as a part of Nolen's top three.

Despite leaving Florida out of the picture in August, Nolen returned to UF in September for an unofficial visit to watch the Alabama game. He left the game impressed, sharing his thoughts on the Gators' program on Twitter shortly afterwards.

Although Nolen didn't incorporate Florida into his latest list of front-runners, the Gators are undoubtedly still involved with the elite defensive tackle and certainly could remain in the mix until Nolen finalizes his college commitment.

You can find Nolen's scouting report via SI All-American below.

Nolen has fantastic lateral movement and exceptional balance. One of the strongest lineman in the country, in and out of the weight room. We haven’t noticed an ounce of stiffness (common in taller defensive lineman), and he’s a missile out of his stance. He doesn’t get washed, he doesn’t over pursue. Nolen maximizes his talents within his team’s system, yet he remains the star of the show whenever he steps on the field -- in any setting. His motor combined with his size/speed is enough for any college coach to drool over. Will make any college defensive line unit deeper the second he steps onto campus.

