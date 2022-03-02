OT Wilkin Formby Earns Gators Offer, Wants to Visit Florida

Could the Florida Gators be the next SEC program to offer offensive tackle Wilkin Formby?

Ten SEC schools are in the mix for Northridge (Ala.) 2023 offensive lineman Wilkin Formby via a scholarship offer, including the Florida Gators, who entered the race on Wednesday.

Formby, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle prospect, was recently contacted by members of Florida's coaching staff as head coach Billy Napier and Co. reassemble UF's recruiting board for the class of 2023.

"They reached out recently. My birthday was Friday, so they sent me a lot of mail and it's been picking up with Florida a little bit," Formby told AllGators at Under Armour's Atlanta camp this past Saturday. "I've noticed that on Twitter and stuff.

"They were talking about getting on the phone. I want to say their O-line coach hit me up and he said that we could talk on the phone this week, I think."

It would appear as though the staff followed through on a phone call with Formby, given his offer.

Formby is well aware of Florida's legacy as an SEC football powerhouse as a prospect who is being recruited heavily by programs across the conference. That being said, he's looking forward to checking out the UF campus, learning more about the Gators' tradition and meeting the coaches in person in the near future.

"I mean, it's a great program with great history and great fans. I'd like to go visit and check it out and stuff like that and get to see more," Formby said. "I know it's a great program and they got a young, new staff and stuff, so that'll be exciting."

Formby is scheduled to have a busy spring and summer on the recruiting front, This spring, Formby has already made the in-state trek to Alabama and he has plans to see Clemson, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma and Tennessee as well, meaning Florida will have to be squeezed into the schedule.

The Yellowhammer state product intends to use his spring visits to determine where he will officially visit over the summer, as he intends to graduate high school early and enroll at his college of choice come the beginning of 2023.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.