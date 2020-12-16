Linebacker Xavian Sorey Signs With Georgia Over Florida Gators

Even though Florida fought for his commitment for nearly three years, 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has signed elsewhere.

Despite a long, hard-fought recruitment by his home-state Florida Gators, 2021 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has committed to and signed with the Georgia Bulldogs today.

Florida sent Sorey his first scholarship offer in Jan. 2018 and pursued a commitment from the highly athletic prospect until the very end. Considered the No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 national prospect in the class of 2021, by Sports Illustrated All-American, Sorey would have been Florida's second highest-rated recruit in the haul should he have chosen the Gators.

Instead, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound linebacker is off to Georgia, which sent an offer his way in Mar. 2019. Georgia hosted Sorey on numerous visits before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting in March, treating him like a priority each time, he told Sports Illustrated-AllGators in September.

RELATED: Florida Gators Early Signing Period Primer

Sources have indicated to Sports Illustrated-AllGators that Florida has been in contact with other linebackers in the 2021 recruiting class in preparation for Sorey committing elsewhere. We'll see if those conversations turn into anything substantial after UF missed out on one of its top targets.

Currently, JUCO linebacker/safety Diwun Black, Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.) edge rusher/linebacker Jeremiah Williams, Heard County (Ga.) edge rusher/linebacker Chief Borders are pledged to UF's 2021 class. Black projects to play off-ball the best of the three, however, Sorey would have improved the long-term outlook of Florida's inside linebacker position immensely.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated-AllGators for continual Early Signing Period updates as they pertain to the Florida Gators, as well as SEC Championship Game coverage.