Florida Gators Make Top Teams List for Talented 2022 Defensive End

The Florida Gators have long been enamored with the talented pass rusher out of Homestead, Dante Anderson, and look to land him for their 2022 recruiting class.
While it may seem far away, the Florida Gators must act swiftly to continue stacking its defensive line group within the program. Pass rush is at a premium, especially within the SEC and for the 2022 recruiting class, the Gators have already begun to make moves towards doing just that.

Released yesterday, 2022 defensive end prospect out of Homestead (Fla.), Dante Anderson announced his top-schools list, the teams that he will want to make a commitment to at some point in 2022.

Including the Gators, Anderson listed Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Miami, Arizona State, Penn State, Michigan State and Kentucky.

While the list is certainly lengthy, the Gators have been recruiting the 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end for quite some time. Florida originally offered Anderson in 2019 and has been in contact with him ever since.

Anderson has made one unofficial visit to Florida, which had been one of four programs including LSU, Michigan State and Florida State, that have been in contact with him through the dead period, according to a July Rivals interview

According to Maxpreps.com, Anderson accumulated 23 solo tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks during his junior campaign. He played in just six games.

It's safe to say that Anderson is a pass rusher the Gators would be glad to add to its roster, and while it may still be early, Florida can at least continue to add momentum as they progress through their recruiting board.

