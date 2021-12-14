Florida Gators Re-Offer Former Commit, Current Georgia Pledge

For the Florida Gators and a former commit now pledged to their rival, things just got interesting less than 24 hours before the early signing period.

Photo: Julian Humphrey; Credit: Zach Goodall

Things just got interesting the day before the early signing period commences.

Billy Napier and the new Florida Gators coaching staff re-offered Clear Lake (Texas) cornerback Julian Humphrey on Tuesday morning. Humphrey was committed to Florida from May until November, when he flipped his pledge from the Gators to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Following a domino effect of decommitments after Florida's coaching changes, UF is currently without a cornerback in their recruiting class of 2022, making the reaffirmed interest in Humphrey worth monitoring.

However, if Napier and Co. intend to flip Humphrey back into Florida's recruiting class, they'll have to act fast. Humphrey plans to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday as a part of the early signing period. As of this writing, that deadline is less than 24 hours away.

Humphrey is considered the No. 15 cornerback in the class of 2022 by Sports Illustrated All-American. You can read his SIAA scouting report below.

Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.