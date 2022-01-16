2022 WR Caleb Douglas Talks Official Visit With Florida Gators: “They're at the Top”

The Florida Gators played host to plenty of recruits over the weekend, including wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who met with AllGators to discuss his recruitment and visit.

The Florida Gators played host this weekend to plenty of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class, making a final push before National Signing Day to fill out the first class for Gators head coach Billy Napier and his staff.

One of the players that visited was standout wide receiver Caleb Douglas out of Missouri City (Texas). Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Douglas has the tools to out-physical receivers with his size, able to create a mismatch problem for multiple defensive schemes out there.

Speaking with media on Sunday, Douglas outlined his visit, mentioning that the college-town-like atmosphere is great, something that's similar to Texas, "not too different," he said.

On these visits, the recruits will typically be "hosted" by a player that's currently on the team. For Douglas, his host was cornerback Avery Helm, who is from the same area that Douglas hails from.

That creates a sort of bond or relationship already and allows the recruits to ask the current players any and all questions they have without any sort of pressure behind the answers. But, of course, they'll also meet with plenty of coaches, a chance for the recruits to put some names to faces.

Douglas says he met with coach Napier, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and player personnel/recruiting staffer Joe Hamilton. Those are three key figures on the Florida staff that'll meet with plenty of prospects or have met with plenty throughout the weekend.

"They kind of thin at receivers, so I'll probably have a great chance of coming in and playing, but it's on me," Douglas said about what the coaches are proposing to him later adding what they would expect for him to bring as a receiver to the team's offense. "Really just 50/50 balls, slant, dig, just any route."

The Gators are quite thin at receiver, losing a couple of key players such as Jacob Copeland (transfer portal, Maryland) and Rick Wells (graduation). The program is slated to play a lot of inexperienced players and will need some backup heading into 2023.

The weekend starts off with a nice outing and finally ends with a meeting with the head ball coach, Douglas explained.

"I first got there on Friday, we went to Dave and Buster's and then went to the steakhouse and all that. And then Saturday, just went [and] saw the facilities, and all that. They didn't show us the old ones too much because they said the new ones coming in," he explained.

Florida is set to finish up state-of-the-art facilities that broke ground last year under head coach Dan Mullen. The facilities will feature plenty, including weight rooms, locker rooms, player lounges, practice fields and much more.

Finally, Douglas met with coach Napier today prior to heading home, back to Texas where he will have an opportunity to mull over his decision, set to come sometime before or during National Signing Day.

"We was really just chopping it up about life and all that," Douglas said about his meeting with Napier. "How it's more than just football, it's about mental and all that and how he's gonna get the players ready for anything."

That sort of family-like atmosphere is what Napier has stated numerous times in terms of its importance at UF. That's probably why Douglas thinks so highly of the program, too.

When asked about how Florida is looking in terms of where they stand in his recruitment, he said it simply. "They're at the top."

In terms of other visits, Douglas says he has Oregon coming up, potentially on Jan. 28. But that seems to be about it for the standout receiver, who will have plenty to think about after a fun-filled weekend in Gainesville.

