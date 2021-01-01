2022 OL Tyler Booker Announces Top 10 Schools; Includes Florida

Ringing in the new year with big decisions.

While the 2021 class has yet to come to a close, with National Signing Day just around the corner, news for a talented 2022 offensive line prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) came to light as he announced his top schools late Thursday night.

Nearly 30 minutes before the clock struck midnight to bring in the new year, IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler Booker inched a step closer to the end of his recruitment process, releasing his top ten schools in consideration. Coming as no surprise, given his comments in March of 2020, Booker included Florida as a school still in the mix against other highly decorated programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, amongst others.

Given the lack of recruiting success in the offensive line department in the past few years, Booker is a high priority target for Florida during the 2022 cycle. Standing at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, the junior at IMG equips a towering presence with high levels of power and a quick first step.

Originally recruited as a defensive tackle in the early portions of his high school career, Booker’s versatility brings a natural feel for defenders' movements, an understanding that bodes in his favor.

Playing with relentless effort all the way through the whistle, Booker brings a mean streak that is sorely missing along the Gators offensive line.

As Booker’s recruitment continues forward, Florida looks to land the highly talented offensive line prospect to anchor down the trenches. The importance of closing on players who possess Booker's skill set is becoming more vital as time goes on within the Dan Mullen regime at UF.