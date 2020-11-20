IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) linebacker Xavian Sorey has narrowed his list of top schools to three: The Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports. He plans to commit on Dec. 16, the first day of the 2021 early signing period.

Sorey, a Graceville (Fla.) native who stands at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, is Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated-AllGators in Setptember, Sorey described his close relationship with Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson while also unveiling the idea of a package-deal scenario with fellow SI99 prospect Terrion Arnold.

Auburn and LSU were a part of Sorey's previous top five, however, Sorey said in September that he was never able to go on a true visit prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down in-person recrutiing.

Below, you can find a snippet of Sorey's SI All-American scouting report. We believe he has NFL potential.