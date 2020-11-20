SI.com
Report: Florida Gators 2021 LB Target Xavian Sorey Sets Top 3, Commit Date

Zach Goodall

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) linebacker Xavian Sorey has narrowed his list of top schools to three: The Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports. He plans to commit on Dec. 16, the first day of the 2021 early signing period.

Sorey, a Graceville (Fla.) native who stands at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, is Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated-AllGators in Setptember, Sorey described his close relationship with Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson while also unveiling the idea of a package-deal scenario with fellow SI99 prospect Terrion Arnold.

Auburn and LSU were a part of Sorey's previous top five, however, Sorey said in September that he was never able to go on a true visit prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down in-person recrutiing.

Below, you can find a snippet of Sorey's SI All-American scouting report. We believe he has NFL potential.

Polish: Three-down defender tracks the football well in space or on the edge with leverage and closing speed. Raw as a pass-rusher but disciplined within responsibility versus the run. Adequate patience before attacking. Strong ball skills and hands to haul in the football away from his body.

Bottom Line: Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in even better position. Few can profile like an instant impact prospect on either side of the ball but he has the tools to play running back or like a hybrid defender at a high level. Sorey is comfortable all over the field but his ability to play all three downs on defense as an edge or elite underneath coverage defender makes a hybrid role perhaps his best bet on Saturdays and likely Sundays down the line.

