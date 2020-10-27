SI.com
2021 Florida Gators DB Target Terrion Arnold Teases Top 5, Commitment

Brandon Carroll

With the recruiting trail for the 2021 class beginning to heat up as we approach early signing day in December, multiple members have begun to cross large milestones in the process.

On Monday morning, the Gators saw priority prospect and SI99 member Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.) verbally commit to the University of Florida after a heavy pursuit from linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

Shortly following, another heavily renowned Gators target in safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.) tweeted out that he will be unveiling his final top teams list, cutting it from eleven to five, on December 1st. Arnold plans to announce his commitment "after that".

Standing at 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, the talented in-state prospect is an athletic specimen with tremendous length that would make an immediate impact from the day he arrives on campus in the backend. 

Arnold is considered the No. 3 safety and No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Drilling down hard for his services since October of last year when he was offered and offering Arnold in basketball in early April, the two-sport athlete is likely to include the Gators in his top five.

As a viable destination for Arnold to get the best of both worlds and team up with “package-deal” partner in linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.—who has already included the Gators in his top five and was on UF’s campus for a personal visit on Sunday—on the football field, Florida has lifted itself near the top of both SI99 prospects list of schools.

Speaking highly on the Gators program in the past, Arnold recently noted that Gators safeties coach Ron English has been a constant throughout the process in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s All American.

 "Coach (Ron) English actually coached my coach (Travis Norton) and he's probably been recruiting me the hardest as far as one guy, it's probably him."

Landing the Sorey-Arnold package would be a program shifting acquisition for the Florida staff in recruiting and on the field. As it's already shaped up to be a talented class—highlighted by Jason Marhsall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr.—Arnold and Sorey’s commitments could take a good, even great 2021 class to the elite level.

For more on Arnold and the skillset he possesses, take a look at his Sports Illustrated All-American profile here.

