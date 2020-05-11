AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2020 RB Zachary Evans Spurns Gators, Enrolls at TCU

Donavon Keiser

Just like that, Florida has missed on yet another 2020 running back target, as Zachary Evans has decided to attend Texas Christian University. 

247Sports’ Jeremy Clark was the first to report the news, as the number two running back in the 2020 class is staying home in Texas and has enrolled in classes at TCU in Fort Worth. 

To say Evans' recruitment was dramatic is an understatement. Evans was previously committed to and signed with Georgia, but was released from his national letter of intent in January. The five-star took visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee following his release, and was scheduled to take one to Florida on March 20th before the coronavirus pandemic shut in-person recruiting down. 

It was widely thought that if Evans took a visit to Florida that he would end up enrolling with the Gators, but that plan never came to fruition. Unfortunately for the Gators, the NCAA continued to delay the recruiting visits and ultimately ran out of time to get Evans to Gainesville for the first time. 

Florida had also established a stronger connection to Evans with Tim Brewster, who recruited the talented back when he worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, but it just wasn't enough to lure the back out of Texas. 

With the miss of Evans, the Gators are left empty-handed for 2020 high school running backs, as the Gators missed on Demarcus Bowman, Ashaad Clayton, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jaylen Knighton, among others. 

Despite the misses for the Gators, they still took a running back in five-star transfer Lorenzo Lingard, who transferred to Florida from Miami in early January. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Assessing Former Gators DE Jonathan Greenard's Fit With the Texans

How will the Houston Texans use former Gators defensive end Jonathan Greenard?

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

Analyzing Former Gators RB Lamical Perine’s Fit With New York Jets

As one of the Gators' most dependable offensive players for three seasons, running back Lamical Perine could bring added stability to New York Jets backfield.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators DB Major Wright Helps Others Overcome Obstacles In New Book

With his football career squarely behind him, former Gators legend, Major Wright has found a new way to inspire - with his new book titled, Major Pain: Confessions of a Smash-Mouth Safety.

Demetrius Harvey

by

TheBeatles

Gators' Top 2021 WR Targets Following Jacorey Brooks' Alabama Commitment

Where can Florida go at wide receiver in the 2021 receiver class after losing out on Jacorey Brooks?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker Transfers to Miami

Four months after enrolling at Florida, 2020 offensive tackle Issiah Walker has transferred back home to Miami.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Ranked No. 12 in ESPN's FPI Rankings

The Florida Gators football team has yet to hit the field, however ESPN's ranking system holds no schedule, ranking the team 12th in the all-important FPI ranking.

Demetrius Harvey

Take Your Pick: RB Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook as Florida Gators

If one of these blue-chip talents could have chosen the Gators over their respective schools and in return changed the perception of the running back position at Florida for the long haul, who would it be?

Brandon Carroll

by

TheBeatles

Gators WR Jacob Copeland Has All the Tools Needed for Success in 2020

With the Gators in search of new offensive weapons, wide receiver Jacob Copeland could be the next big-time playmaker Florida can count on.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 Priority Target WR Jacorey Brooks Commits to Alabama

The Gators lose out on a talented, South Florida receiving talent to Alabama.

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson Will Be Tested in NFL Debut

Florida's first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft will face a tall task in his NFL debut.

Zach Goodall