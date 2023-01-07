OL Caden Jones Commits to Florida Gators at All-American Bowl

The Gators made what could be the final addition to the 2023 class on Saturday afternoon as De La Salle offensive tackle prospect Caden Jones committed to the Florida Gators during his All-American Bowl game appearance.

Jones commits to the Gators over Texas A&M and Houston.

He joins Roderick Kearney, Knijeah Harris and Bryce Lovett on the offensive line in the cycle.

In early December, following an in-home visit by Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, Jones declared that Florida remained the leader for his pledge in an interview with All Gators.

During that conversation, Jones spoke on the tumultuous first season the Gators endured in year one of the Napier regime. However, he didn't let the 6-6 product at the time deter his feelings for Florida. Instead, he took away the schematical aspects of the Gators' offense where his future services were concerned.

"Well, I knew it wasn't gonna be spectacular, it was the first season," Jones said. "But they did really well for their first season there. I love the way they ran the ball how they did because, you know, any offensive lineman loves a run-heavy offense."

After Florida missed on their top targets at the thin offensive tackle position throughout the 2023 cycle, including the likes of Samson Okunlola (Miami), Monroe Freeling (Georgia), Lucas Simmons (Florida State) and others, Jones turned into a need rather than a luxury.

Serving as the last known Gators target to forgo the early signing period, extending his recruitment process into the spring, offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton tapped into their Louisiana roots to secure Jones as its first true exterior piece.

Jones, who stands at 6-foot-8, 305-pounds, matches the mold of towering offensive line prospects the Gators staff has taken a liking to since the beginning of their recruiting endeavors in the high school market or the transfer portal.

While he's still a raw prospect in need of refining at the next level, Jones presents a thin offensive tackle position depth moving forward with the ability to climb the depth chart after killing redshirting in year one.

If he can make the strides in progression Florida expects, the Louisana native can bring some much-needed beef to the front of the Gators' offensive line later in his collegiate career.

