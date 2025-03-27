Gators Favored for 2026 Four-Star Safety Recruit
The Florida Gators are reported to be in the lead for a four-star safety recruit. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Florida is ahead of rival FSU as well as UNC and Ole Miss for Jamarrion Gordon.
He's scheduled to make an official visit to Florida June 6.
Gordon is ranked the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 11 player out of Alabama in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals. Should he choose Florida in the end, he would be the second safety to commit to their 2026 class.
Three-star recruit Devin Jackson was the first safety to commit to the Gators, doing so back on July 31. Four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams round out the rest of what is currently the Gators' recruiting class.
It’s still very early on, but the Gators’ 2026 recruiting class is officially ranked 41st. It doesn’t look great, especially when other major programs are ahead and ranked high. For example, rivals LSU and Tennessee are both currently in the top 10. However, as has been stated before, it would be impressive if Kansas, Illinois and Louisville stayed in the top 10 with them.
Head starts aren’t an indicator. What matters to Florida is that they have the stability this time around to attract talent earlier than the last minute. They made a lot happen in crunch time. It’s not hard to imagine they could make more noise on the recruiting trail this time around.
Landing Gordon would be a great next step.
The Gators brought in three safeties in the 2025 recruiting class - two from high school and one from the portal. A standout among them is Drake Stubbs, who was a top-10 safety in the 2025 recruiting class.
These recruits saw what the Gators put together at the end of last season on defense. During a shutdown performance in their final four games of the season, the Gators tallied five interceptions.