Gators Favorites For Blue Chip Linebacker Recruit
The Florida Gators are considered the front-runner for four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr. The IMG Academy product has the Gators as the leader for his commitment followed by Michigan.
“I would say they’re probably No. 1 right now, and then Michigan," Forkpa said.
Florida offered Forkpa April 22 and he has an official visist lined up for May 30. He's a blue-chip recruit on both On3 and Rivals. He's a top-25 player at his position and a top-50 player from Florida on both sites.
Forkpa is also a multi-sport athlete, who also participates in track and field, according to his 247 Sports profile.
He wouldn't be the first defensive player to commit to the Gators, but he would become to lone current defensive commit if he decides to come aboard. Three defensive players have decommitted over the last few months. Cornerback Jaelen Waters flipped to Miami, linebacker Izayia Williams flipped to Ole Miss and safety Devin Jackson has yet to pick a new school.
It's early on the trail and Florida was Williams' fourth of now five schools. However, they'd love to lock a commitment, other than quarterback Will Griffin, down.
If you really need a ranking, the Gators are 83rd in the country right now with the one commit. Last season, they didn't get hot on the recruiting trail until the eleventh hour and still managed to pull off a top-10 class.
More recruits will start to pick schools as the summer, and even the fall, goes on. Forkpa could make for a nice start to the summer.