Gators Set to Host Multiple Commits in Do-or-Die Matchup Against Texas
Entering the year, the Florida Gators' matchup with the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Saturday was expected to be a potential playoff-deciding game. However, with the Gators struggling in the first four weeks of the 2025 season, it is anything but that.
Instead, this weekend's contest against the Longhorns is being viewed as a potential lifeline for the Gators, specifically on the recruiting trail. There are expected to be many of their 2026 commits in town, as well as several top 2027 and 2028 prospects in the Swamp on Saturday.
With that being the case, Florida Gators on SI has compiled a list of notable commits and targets that are expected in Gainesville for the game, according to On3 and 247 Sports.
Strong Number of Gators Pledges Returning
Of the many names planning on being at The Swamp on Saturday, none are potentially more important than those already committed to the Orange and Blue. There will be 15 Gators 2026 commits at the game, headlined by some of the biggest names in the class.
The commits on the defensive side of the ball that should be in town are four-star edge KJ Ford, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh, four-star edge/defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star cornerback CJ Hester.
Offensively, all of the Gators' offensive line commits, along with four-star wide receiver Davian Groce, four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel, four-star wide receiver Justin Williams and four-star athlete Heze Kent are on the expected visitors list.
A couple of these names have had some unpleasant noise circling their recruitments, too. Ford visited Oklahoma near the beginning of the season, raising some questions about the strength of his commitment. McCoy took a surprise visit to Mississippi State a couple of weekends ago. He has since eased those concerns on social media, but that does not mean it is over for the Bulldogs.
This weekend will provide the Gators with the chance to remind these prospects why they committed to the program in the first place. A win could mean everything to the Gators and the recruits. A loss, and the clouds grow darker above Florida’s 2026 commits.
High-Ranking Underclassmen Expected
Maybe the most important underclassmen recruit of the weekend is 2027 five-star quarterback Elijah Haven. Florida has been surging in his recruitment over the past couple of months, with many believing they are in the driver's seat at the moment. Handing him a front seat to this game could be important for his big decision, whenever that may be.
In addition to Haven, the Gators will also welcome multiple other blue-chip prospects in the 2027 class. Four-star running back Tranard Roberts, four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, four-star running back Tre Segarra, four-star offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle and four-star tight end Judah Lancaster are just some of the 2027 recruits expected.
As for the 2028 class, the Gators will be hosting top-150 quarterback Champ Monds. Although it is hard to say where the Gators stack up against the competition for Monds, it can only help their chances that he plays his football in Florida.
Some of the other 2028 recruits expected are four-star offensive lineman Maxx Jones, four-star defensive lineman Kingston Brown and four-star edge Asher Ghioto.