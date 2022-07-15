IMG CB Desmond Ricks Talks Upcoming Gators Visit, Corey Raymond

Currently sitting as the top cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class, CB Desmond Ricks out of IMG Academy (Fla) has made the Florida Gators one of the top teams he's currently deciding between.

On Friday, AllGators spoke to Ricks about Florida being one of the 10 teams he's focusing on during his recruitment, with Ricks providing some context to that. He also provided some context about why he will be heading to Florida on July 29, attending the program's annual BBQ and Friday Night Lights event.

"I just wanted to go see [cornerbacks] coach [Corey] Raymond, and it's close to where my parents just moved," Ricks said when asked why he's going to Florida at the end of the month ahead of other top-tier programs.

Ricks' parents have moved just a couple of hours away from Gainesville to Parrish (Fla.), which is another reason why he's made the decision.

The top-tier cornerback will do well with seeing Raymond, one of the top assistant coaches in the nation. The two - Ricks and Raymond - have had continuous contact, with the majority of their talks being about "life," Ricks said.

When they see each other at the end of the month, that's when the two will be able to break down some film, something Raymond is looking forward to with Ricks.



"He wants to get me down [to Gainesville] so we can watch film."

Another coach that has been involved with Ricks' recruitment is Florida defensive analyst Jamar Chaney. "Coach Chaney, he's a real down-to-earth guy. You know, we just talk about life and stuff," said Ricks.

Ultimately, Richs is still at least a year out before he makes a commitment, still early on in his recruiting process. There will be official visits to be had later down the line, along with more unofficial visits thrown in between. That includes the Miami Hurricanes, too, which Ricks said he plans on visiting at some point.

Currently, Ricks has LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, JSU and Oklahoma, along with Florida in his top 10. When asked about where Florida stood, it's clear the program is very much on his mind.

"They definitely stand, you know, at the top of my list," he said. "I just dropped my top 10. So I'll say all schools are equal right now."

