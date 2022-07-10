Elite IMG Academy CB Desmond Ricks Includes Gators in Top 10

The Florida Gators are already in the running for one of the top cornerbacks in the country for the next recruiting cycle in 2024.

Photo: Desmond Ricks; Credit: Zach Goodall

Though not a part of the 2023 recruiting class, 2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks deserves his own flowers as one of the top cornerbacks in high school football today.

Yesterday, Ricks announced his top 10 list and included the Florida Gators within that list, something that head coach Billy Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond are certain to be excited about as they continue to recruit some of the best players in high school football.

Along with Florida, Ricks included LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, JSU and Oklahoma.

Ricks, a five-star player, ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation, No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Florida for the 2024 recruiting class according to On3 consensus, would clearly be the most impressive recruit that Florida has brought in, in years, if he were to opt for UF. Especially if he continues on the trajectory is on.

Ricks has already taken an unofficial visit to Florida, making it to the program's campus on Jan. 29 this year. He will also take another unofficial visit to the program on July 30, prioritizing UF in the short period of in-person recruiting this month over several other suitors that aimed to get Ricks on their campus over the same weekend.

When speaking to AllGators during the IMG Showcase event in February this year, Ricks spoke highly of Florida's CB coach, Raymond, understanding that he would be heading into a situation with one of, if not the best defensive backs coach in the country.

"I know at the end of the day, if I go there, I'll be developed by one of the best," Ricks told AllGators about Raymond. "Ain't too many [players] that can say they coached who he coached."

He also had plenty of good things to say about the team's new coaching staff, noting that it was a bit different than the previous group of coaches.

"There's a big difference," he said about the new coaching staff in comparison to the old one. "They come with a different type of swagger. They're just more confident, you know, and I feel they're going to be a better program overall. They're gonna win on and off the field.”

Ricks already has plenty of familiar faces on the Florida roster from their time at IMG, including his old running mate in the secondary whom he started alongside as a sophomore, Gators freshman safety Kamari Wilson. He currently plays with UF 2023 offensive line commit Knijeah Harris, as well.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.