CB Ja'Keem Jackson Names Gators in Top 6, Moves Up Commitment Date

Osceola (Fla.) 2023 cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson has named the Florida Gators among his top six schools and rescheduled his commitment date to July 28, he announced on Wednesday.

Along with Florida, Jackson named Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Alabama and Kentucky on his top-schools list.

Jackson is a fast-rising cornerback prospect in the class of 2023, who collected 10 offers in the month of May including one from the Gators and eight from SEC programs.

Since his offer, Jackson has paid UF two unofficial visits, including a trip to Gainesville just last week where he continued to bond with Gators cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league and he's willing to coach for the future," Jackson told AllGators about Raymond in early June. "So, very excited about that.

“He was telling me that my size [6-foot-2, 185 pounds] since he has finally seen me in person. He liked my size, that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

Jackson is slated to announce his commitment alongside at least one of his Osceola 2023 teammates, defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. It is not yet clear if fellow teammate DL John Walker will be committing alongside the duo, but the trio was set to commit together on Oct. 22, originally.

Jackson is considered the No. 27 corner and No. 243 national prospect in the 2023 class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, following a breakout 2021 season where he intercepted three passes.

