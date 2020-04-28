AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Makes Elite 2021 Cornerback's Top Three Schools

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators find themselves in a good spot in their recruitment of elite 2021 cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. of Miami Palmetto High School.

Marshall, 6-2, 180 lbs., has Florida in his top three schools, along with Alabama and Clemson. Marshall most recently visited Florida on March 7th for Junior Day, the Gators final recruiting event before the sports world shut down amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A ready-to-play cornerback with elite length and physicality for the position, Marshall is considered the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 5 prospect in Florida, and No. 3 cornerback in the recruiting class of 2021. Marshall recorded 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and 15 defended passes as a junior in Palmetto's loaded defense in 2019. Marshall also lines up at wide receiver for Palmetto.

Marshall told AllGators following his visit in March that he likes his potential fit in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and cornerback coach Torrian Gray's defense, considering how often the Gators deploy man and man-press coverages. Those play calls match Marshall's skill-set, which can be seen further in our scouting report of his game here.

A priority target of Florida's, the Gators are doing what they can to secure Marshall's talents, as well as several teammates such as safety Corey Collier Jr., defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, and others. The Gators have already landed a commitment from their teammate in 2021 wide receiver Brashard Smith.

The Gators return Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam as starting cornerbacks for the 2020 season, but carry little experienced depth behind the two. Gray has recruited well at the position, notably landing Jahari Rogers and Ethan Pouncey in the 2020 signing class, but Marshall would be an impact player the moment he steps on campus for Florida given his athleticism, physicality, and technique. 

Should Florida keep Marshall in the state despite Alabama and Clemson's pull, it would mark one of the biggest recruiting wins in the Dan Mullen era.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Point Guard Tre Mann Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Tre Mann has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, will retain eligibility

GrahamMarsh_

by

Demetrius82

Dan Mullen: 'Much More Hopeful Than Optimistic' on College Football in Fall

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shares his thoughts on the looming 2020 college football season amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Goodall

Dan Mullen Discusses the Benefits and Challenges of Virtual Recruiting

Florida Gators head coach offered the positives and negatives of virtual recruiting from home amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Goodall

The Senior Bowl Has Its Eyes on Gators QB Kyle Trask

The annual Senior Bowl hosted five Gators in 2020, and has its eyes on Florida's signal-caller for its next event.

Zach Goodall

Tim Tebow, Nine Former Gators Selected to UF Athletic Hall of Fame

Tim Tebow and eight others will be inducted into the University of Florida's Athletic Hall of Fame.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators RB Lamical Perine Will 'Feel at Home' With New York Jets

For the Gators, their impressive draft class continued on Saturday when running back Lamical Perine was selected by the New York Jets in round four.

Demetrius Harvey

Michigan Forward Colin Castleton Transfers to Florida

The Florida Gators have utilized the NCAA transfer portal to mend their frontcourt.

Zach Goodall

Gators Lead NFL Draft With Three WRs Selected, Mullen's Recipe is Working

The Gators made helped tie a record during the 2020 NFL Draft while breaking one of their own.

Demetrius Harvey

Broncos, Former Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland: 'I'm Ready to Work'

Former Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was drafted due to his intangibles. He knows in order to stick around with the Denver Broncos, he'll need to put his abilities all together.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

Gators Point Guard Andrew Nembhard Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard has declared for the NBA Draft.

GrahamMarsh_