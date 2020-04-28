Florida Makes Elite 2021 Cornerback's Top Three Schools

The Florida Gators find themselves in a good spot in their recruitment of elite 2021 cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. of Miami Palmetto High School.

Marshall, 6-2, 180 lbs., has Florida in his top three schools, along with Alabama and Clemson. Marshall most recently visited Florida on March 7th for Junior Day, the Gators final recruiting event before the sports world shut down amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A ready-to-play cornerback with elite length and physicality for the position, Marshall is considered the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 5 prospect in Florida, and No. 3 cornerback in the recruiting class of 2021. Marshall recorded 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and 15 defended passes as a junior in Palmetto's loaded defense in 2019. Marshall also lines up at wide receiver for Palmetto.

Marshall told AllGators following his visit in March that he likes his potential fit in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and cornerback coach Torrian Gray's defense, considering how often the Gators deploy man and man-press coverages. Those play calls match Marshall's skill-set, which can be seen further in our scouting report of his game here.

A priority target of Florida's, the Gators are doing what they can to secure Marshall's talents, as well as several teammates such as safety Corey Collier Jr., defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, and others. The Gators have already landed a commitment from their teammate in 2021 wide receiver Brashard Smith.

The Gators return Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam as starting cornerbacks for the 2020 season, but carry little experienced depth behind the two. Gray has recruited well at the position, notably landing Jahari Rogers and Ethan Pouncey in the 2020 signing class, but Marshall would be an impact player the moment he steps on campus for Florida given his athleticism, physicality, and technique.

Should Florida keep Marshall in the state despite Alabama and Clemson's pull, it would mark one of the biggest recruiting wins in the Dan Mullen era.